Punjab Kings Opener Puts Up Blazing 29-ball 76 in DY Patil T20 Cup, Shows Great Promise Ahead of IPL 2026

Following a commendable debut season, the batter was retained by PBKS for IPL 2026.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster, Priyansh Arya, has played a whirlwind 76-run knock off just 29 balls in the DY Patil T20 Cup quarter-finals. The blistering innings, following a 41-ball 101 in the previous match, displays the southpaw’s stellar form ahead of the IPL 2026.

Priyansh Arya’s Fierce Show Propels DY Patil Red to Massive Total

The 24-year-old is carrying on a red-hot form in the 20-over tournament. After scoring a sublime ton against the CGST, Priyansh has put up another blazing show in the subsequent match. The PBKS batter’s innings was laced with 10 boundaries and five sixes, striking at an astonishing rate of 262.07. His explosive knock at the top has guided the side to a huge score of 226.

The Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) new recruit Aman Khan and former Delhi Capitals (DC) player Priyam Garg also contributed two pulsating cameos of 23 (15) and 26 (18), respectively. While chasing the total, the opposition, DTDC, have also raced to 115/4 in 12 overs. They will need 112 more runs in eight overs to defeat the Krunal Pandya-led side.

Priyansh Arya Would Aim to Replicate Last Season’s Heroics in IPL 2026

PBKS had roped in the Delhi batter for INR 3.80 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-hander proved to be a crucial buy for the franchise in the following season, stitching multiple key opening partnerships with another swashbuckling batter, Prabhsimran Singh, which paved the way for their second Final appearance in the tournament’s history.

The debutant scored 475 runs in 17 matches, including two fifties and a century at a strike rate of 179.24. The Punjab management would want him to deliver yet another successful show at the top of their batting order in the IPL 2026, as the last edition’s runners-up will be eager to go one step further this time to get their hands on the silverware.

