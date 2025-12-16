News
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players Bought By RR

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: December 16, 2025
2 min read

They have nine slots to fill in the auction.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been the franchise who have lived up to their tagline in the lead up to the IPL 2026 auction. Their tagline, which shouts – Halla Bol has been their story with respect to the trade window. The Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 squad added Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to their arsenal in exchange of Sanju Samson as one of the biggest trades in IPL history.

The franchise also parted ways with two of their major spinners in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and were on the lookout for a good spinner in the auction. In addition to that, they traded Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals (DC), and released the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya amongst others.

In this article, we take a look at the RR bought players 2026, and also review the Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 squad ahead of the 19th edition of the coveted tournament.

RR Retained Players 2026

A total of 16 players were retained by the Rajasthan Royals in the lead up to the auction. They chose to retain almost all of their core, except the fact that they traded skipper Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer were all amongst the retentions.

RR Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 RR team players list with price:

PlayerPrice (INR)
Yashasvi Jaiswal18 Crore
Vaibhav Suryavanshi1.10 Crore
Shubham Dubey80 Lakhs
Riyan Parag14 Crore
Shimron Hetmyer11 Crore
Lhuan Dre-Pretorius30 Lakhs
Dhruv Jurel14 Crore
Ravindra Jadeja 14 Crore
Sam Curran2.40 Crore
Donovan Ferreira 1 Crore
Jofra Archer12.50 Crore
Tushar Deshpande6.5 Crore
Sandeep Sharma4 Crore
Yudhvir Singh35 Lakhs
Kwena Maphaka1.5 Crore
Nandre Burger3.5 Crore

RR Bought Players 2026

PlayerPrice (INR)
Ravi Bishnoi7.20 Crore

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad After Auction 

Here’s the full 2026 RR players list after the IPL auction:

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Shubham Dubey
  • Riyan Parag
  • Shimron Hetmyer ✈️
  • Lhuan Dre-Pretorius ✈️
  • Dhruv Jurel
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Sam Curran ✈️
  • Donovan Ferreira ✈️
  • Jofra Archer ✈️
  • Tushar Deshpande
  • Sandeep Sharma
  • Yudhvir Singh
  • Kwena Maphaka ✈️
  • Nandre Burger ✈️

FAQs on Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for RR in IPL 2026?

Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh.

