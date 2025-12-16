Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players Bought By RR

They have nine slots to fill in the auction.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been the franchise who have lived up to their tagline in the lead up to the IPL 2026 auction. Their tagline, which shouts – Halla Bol has been their story with respect to the trade window. The Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 squad added Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to their arsenal in exchange of Sanju Samson as one of the biggest trades in IPL history.

The franchise also parted ways with two of their major spinners in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and were on the lookout for a good spinner in the auction. In addition to that, they traded Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals (DC), and released the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya amongst others.

In this article, we take a look at the RR bought players 2026, and also review the Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 squad ahead of the 19th edition of the coveted tournament.

RR Retained Players 2026

A total of 16 players were retained by the Rajasthan Royals in the lead up to the auction. They chose to retain almost all of their core, except the fact that they traded skipper Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer were all amongst the retentions.

RR Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 RR team players list with price:

Player Price (INR) Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 Crore Vaibhav Suryavanshi 1.10 Crore Shubham Dubey 80 Lakhs Riyan Parag 14 Crore Shimron Hetmyer 11 Crore Lhuan Dre-Pretorius 30 Lakhs Dhruv Jurel 14 Crore Ravindra Jadeja 14 Crore Sam Curran 2.40 Crore Donovan Ferreira 1 Crore Jofra Archer 12.50 Crore Tushar Deshpande 6.5 Crore Sandeep Sharma 4 Crore Yudhvir Singh 35 Lakhs Kwena Maphaka 1.5 Crore Nandre Burger 3.5 Crore

RR Bought Players 2026

Player Price (INR) Ravi Bishnoi 7.20 Crore

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 RR players list after the IPL auction:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Shubham Dubey

Riyan Parag

Shimron Hetmyer ✈️

Lhuan Dre-Pretorius ✈️

Dhruv Jurel

Ravindra Jadeja

Sam Curran ✈️

Donovan Ferreira ✈️

Jofra Archer ✈️

Tushar Deshpande

Sandeep Sharma

Yudhvir Singh

Kwena Maphaka ✈️

Nandre Burger ✈️

FAQs on Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for RR in IPL 2026? Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh.

