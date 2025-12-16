Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players Bought By RR

They have nine slots to fill in the auction.
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been the franchise who have lived up to their tagline in the lead up to the IPL 2026 auction. Their tagline, which shouts – Halla Bol has been their story with respect to the trade window. The Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 squad added Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to their arsenal in exchange of Sanju Samson as one of the biggest trades in IPL history.
The franchise also parted ways with two of their major spinners in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and were on the lookout for a good spinner in the auction. In addition to that, they traded Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals (DC), and released the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya amongst others.
In this article, we take a look at the RR bought players 2026, and also review the Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 squad ahead of the 19th edition of the coveted tournament.
A total of 16 players were retained by the Rajasthan Royals in the lead up to the auction. They chose to retain almost all of their core, except the fact that they traded skipper Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer were all amongst the retentions.
Check out the full 2026 RR team players list with price:
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|18 Crore
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|1.10 Crore
|Shubham Dubey
|80 Lakhs
|Riyan Parag
|14 Crore
|Shimron Hetmyer
|11 Crore
|Lhuan Dre-Pretorius
|30 Lakhs
|Dhruv Jurel
|14 Crore
|Ravindra Jadeja
|14 Crore
|Sam Curran
|2.40 Crore
|Donovan Ferreira
|1 Crore
|Jofra Archer
|12.50 Crore
|Tushar Deshpande
|6.5 Crore
|Sandeep Sharma
|4 Crore
|Yudhvir Singh
|35 Lakhs
|Kwena Maphaka
|1.5 Crore
|Nandre Burger
|3.5 Crore
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Ravi Bishnoi
|7.20 Crore
Here’s the full 2026 RR players list after the IPL auction:
Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh.
