RCB Practice Match Score: Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar Explode, Uncapped Bowlers Impress Ahead of IPL 2026

Several RCB batters impressed in practice game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played an intra-squad game between Team Krunal and Team Venky, in which several players shone, particularly the batters. These games serve as an ideal preparation for the franchise to finalise their final combinations ahead of the opening IPL 2026 fixture.

ALSO READ:

RCB practice match score: Jitesh Sharma scores big, Virat Kohli looks solid

In the first innings, Team Venky came with all guns blazing by hitting bowlers all around the park and making a statement with the willow. Virat Kohli played a quickfire 29-run cameo in 12 deliveries, including as many as three maximums. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer scored 30 in 16 balls, and Tim David also flexed his power with 36 runs off 14 deliveries at a strike rate of 257.14.

The best knock from the first innings came via Jitesh Sharma’s willow. He scored 81 runs in just 37 balls at a marvellous strike rate of 218.91, where he was reportedly severe against both pace and spin. His innings, coupled with solid cameos from other batters, helped Team Venky post a whopping 234/7 in the first dig.

Rajat Patidar’s brilliance, solid knocks from Devdutt Padikkal and Krunal Pandya

Team Krunal put on an even better batting show in the second innings, where as many as three batters hit fifties in pursuit of a big total. Rajat Patidar was the top scorer with 74 runs in just 25 deliveries at a strike rate of 296. He has been in terrific touch, having earlier played another fine knock in the previous practice session.

Devdutt Padikkal, who missed out on a big score in that session, redeemed himself with a solid 63 in 33 balls, where his improved intent and ball-striking ability again came to the fore. He must be under pressure to put on consistent shows since Venkatesh Iyer has been aiming for that No.3 spot. This knock will help Padikkal remain ahead in the race.

𝗥𝗖𝗕’𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗨𝗽 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲: 𝘈 𝘳𝘶𝘯-𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘴𝘸𝘢𝘮𝘺 🤩❤️‍🔥



Jitesh, Rajat, Devdutt and KP amongst the runs, exciting cameos from Virat, Venky and TD, and some promising spells to sum up an exciting practice game. 🔥



Watch how it all… pic.twitter.com/SAaT2kPNox — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the captain, Krunal Pandya, also blazed his way to a brilliant 58 in 33 deliveries in the second innings. A combined batting show meant Team Krunal chased down the total, ending with 247. Almost every main batter who will likely be in the XI or around the main side looked in nice touch and batted with intent in the intra-squad game.

Summary from RCB’s practice match:

First innings:-

Virat Kohli: 29(12)

29(12) Venkatesh Iyer: 30(16)

30(16) Tim David: 36(14)

36(14) Jitesh Sharma: 81(37)

Second innings:-

Devdutt Padikkal: 63(33)

63(33) Rajat Patidar: 74(25)

74(25) Krunal Pandya: 58(33)

Uncapped RCB bowlers impress in intra-squad game

While batters from both teams dominated the proceedings, a few uncapped bowlers and all-rounders were also impressive, showing their superior skills with the ball. The likes of Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, and Vicky Ostwal impressed the head coach, Andy Flower. A few of them will get chances in IPL 2026.

“Abhinandan was good with the ball (and) Suyash was good with the ball. For instance, it was nice to see Vicky Ostwal and his skill with left-arm spin. So, that was a good night’s work for everyone in the squad,” exclaimed Flower.

Eventually, Krunal Pandya won the Player of the Match award for his all-round show. RCB would be pleased to see most of their batters performing well ahead of the season. Going by Andy Flower’s comments, the bowling resources also look encouraging in the absence of main bowlers like Josh Hazlewood.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.