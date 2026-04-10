Rovman Powell Questions Umpire’s Procedure Over Finn Allen Controversial Dismissal in KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

Rovman Powell raises questions over the umpiring decision after Digvesh Rathi’s controversial catch that dismissed Finn Allen in the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match.

Digvesh Rathi Catch Sparks Doubts Over Finn Allen Dismissal

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the second over of the first innings when a back of a length delivery from Prince Yadav moved away slightly. Finn Allen tried to play it across the line but got a thick top edge, and the ball went towards third man. It looked like it would go over the boundary rope, but Digvesh Rathi stayed balanced near the rope, moved to his left, and took a clean catch with both hands.

Rathi was very close to the boundary line, and the umpires accepted the catch, giving Allen out. The decision was not referred to the third umpire. Later, replays suggested that Rathi may have touched the boundary cushion, but it was still not clear from the available angles.

Rovman Powell Questions Umpiring Decision After Controversial Call

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rovman Powell said more angles should have been checked for the decision. He added that umpires usually go upstairs for closer calls and this one should also have been reviewed.

“Definitely (more angles should have been looked at). We talked about that when he came off. We thought we had seen in the IPL that the umpires have gone upstairs for lesser things, and that are not as close as that. Maybe it was a blunder on their part, but we’re not going to look into that and say that is what cost us two points tonight,” Rovman Powell said.

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Mukul Choudhary Finishes Game in Style as LSG Beat KKR in Thriller

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders scored a competitive total of 181/4. The innings was built by a solid 84 run partnership for the second wicket between skipper Ajinkya Rahane (41 off 24) and young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45 off 33). However, KKR lost momentum in the middle overs before finishing strong, as Cameron Green (32*) and Rovman Powell (39*) played good cameos at the end.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants started well but lost both Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh in the same over. At one stage, they were struggling at 128/7. Ayush Badoni played a fighting knock of 54 runs, but Mukul Choudhary (54*off 27) became the match-winner with his powerful hitting.

He single-handedly turned the game in Lucknow’s favour with his aggressive batting. In the final over, with 14 runs needed, he hit two sixes and then took a single on the last ball to finish the chase. His unbeaten partnership with Avesh Khan also set a record for the highest 8th wicket stand in a successful IPL chase.

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