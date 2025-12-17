Top 5 Steal Deals of IPL 2026 Auction

Multiple star players were sold for their base price in the mini auction.

The highly anticipated IPL 2026 auction has concluded with some big buys, a few shocking names going unsold, and some of the top players getting acquired for a steal price. Let’s dive in to check out five such players whom the Indian Premier League franchises have roped in for a surprisingly low price ahead of the upcoming 19th edition of the T20 league.

READ MORE: All Squads for IPL 2026

Ben Duckett

The England wicketkeeper-batter has been acquired by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at his base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. The southpaw would be a key player in the DC playing XI to solve their headache in the top-order line-up.

Last season, they tried multiple opening combinations, involving KL Rahul, vice-captain Faf du Plessis, and youngster Abhishek Porel. But following the release of the star Proteas batter, Ben Duckett’s inclusion would help DC fix their opening pair for IPL 2026.

David Miller

The South African big-hitter was another smart buy by the DC management in the IPL 2026 auction. Surprisingly, no other teams raised the paddle for David Miller. The Capitals roped him in also at the base price of INR 2 crore.

After trading out Donovan Ferreira to the Rajasthan Royals, the side required a strong finishing option lower down the order. An experienced figure like David Miller is a valuable buy to strengthen their middle order alongside the young guns like Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma.

ALSO READ:

Venkatesh Iyer

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder had made it to the headlines after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurged INR 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. But his low returns raised questions about the huge price-tag pressure.

However, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who had to let go of Venkatesh Iyer last year after engaging in a fierce bidding war with the Knights, finally completed their wishlist in the IPL 2026 auction. Though KKR were once again interested in him, the reigning champions, RCB, locked in the deal with a shocking price of only INR 7 crore.

Cooper Connolly

The Australian youngster is another example of some of the steal buys in the IPL 2026 auction. The last edition’s runners-up, Punjab Kings, roped in Cooper Connolly for INR 3 crore, only one crore more than his registered base price.

The 22-year-old could prove to be a valuable addition to the PBKS squad in Josh Inglis’ absence, who previously revealed his unavailability for the majority of the forthcoming season. Notably, the southpaw recently struck a match-winning 31-ball 59 for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 opener.

Matt Henry

The veteran New Zealand pacer has been acquired by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. The CSK fans would be elated to include an experienced player like Matt Henry in their squad, who has 211 scalps to his name in 174 T20 matches.

His inclusion will add depth to Chennai’s pace attack, comprising Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, and Jamie Overton.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.