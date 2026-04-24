Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Overcome Sai Sudharsan Century; Key Takeaways from RCB vs GT IPL 2026

The reigning champions clinched the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match by five wickets.

The defending champions are back to winning ways with a smashing victory in the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match. Being put to bat first, the Gujarat Titans had notched up a huge total on the board. But an explosive 115-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, followed by Krunal Pandya’s brisk finish, saw the hosts bag their fifth victory of the IPL 2026. Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the RCB vs GT fixture.

Sai Sudharsan Scores His Third IPL Century

Apart from a crucial 73 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the 24-year-old had not put up much impactful shows in the IPL 2026 so far. But coming on the back of a golden duck against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Sai Sudharsan registered a brilliant comeback in the RCB vs GT clash.

The opener notched up a pulsating hundred off only 58 balls, striking at a fierce rate of 172.41. His innings was laced with 11 fours and five maximums, which propelled the visitors towards a competitive total.

Jason Holder Move Benefits Gujarat Titans

Following a lean patch of Glenn Phillips, the GT management decided to replace him with the Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder. The team’s middle-order weakness is a well-known factor now, and their INR 7 crore recruit did the job well in his debut fixture for the franchise. During Sudharsan’s free-flowing knock, a 200-plus total seemed easily reachable for the side.

But with three dismissals in quick succession, RCB had pulled the game back towards them. However, coming in at No.5, Holder’s unbeaten 23 off just 10 deliveries had fuelled GT to put up 205/3 on the scoreboard. The 34-year-old contributed with the ball as well, snaring the biggest wicket of the night by dismissing an in-form Virat Kohli.

The former RCB captain was operating in full flow and was looking all set to smack his ninth ton of the tournament. But after getting hit for back-to-back sixes off his third over, Holder made a stunning comeback to dismiss the batter.

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Devdutt Padikkal Puts Up Blazing 55

After losing Jacob Bethell early in the chase, a blistering show from local lad Devdutt Padikkal shifted the momentum entirely in the hosts’ favour in the RCB vs GT clash. The 25-year-old put up a whirlwind innings of 55 runs as the Bengaluru outfit always maintained their run rate over 10 while chasing the 200-plus target. Padikkal’s knock came at a fiery strike rate of 203.70, comprising two fours and six over-boundaries.

Alongside him, chase-master Kohli also continued his scorching-hot form against the Titans. Notably, the batter reached the milestone of hitting 300-plus IPL sixes in the RCB vs GT game. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring a prolific 44-ball 81 at a blistering strike rate of 184.09, including eight fours and three over-boundaries.

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