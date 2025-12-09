When Is The IPL 2026 Auction? Full Details On Auction Date, Venue and Time

A total of 350 players will be under the hammer.

The big question on fans mind is when is the IPL 2026 auction? Here, we cover everything you need to know about the TATA IPL 2026 auction date, venue, time, and other important details ahead of the mini auction.

IPL 2026 Auction Details

The IPL 2026 auction date is set for December 16, and this will be the third consecutive year that the event will happen outside India. Many teams have already started planning their moves as the IPL mini auction date gets closer.

The IPL has also announced the full list of players who will be part of the auction. This year, 350 players have been included in the IPL 2026 auction players list. A total of 1390 players had registered, but only 350 were shortlisted. Out of these, 240 are Indian players and 110 are overseas players.

Some popular names are also in the first set, including Cameron Green, who many believe could become one of the most expensive buys. Other big players in that group are Devon Conway, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller and Prithvi Shaw.

This auction is expected to be exciting as teams look to rebuild for the 2026 season. Many players will likely have bidding wars as franchises try to fill their main positions.

A few players who were not in the long list have also been added to the final list, such as Quinton de Kock, Dunith Wellalage and George Linde. In total, 35 new players were added after teams requested their names.

Teams will fight for a total of 77 slots, and 31 of those are for overseas players. The top base price is INR 2 crore, and 40 players have placed themselves in this price group.

Date, Time and Venue of IPL 2026 Auction

The auction will begin at 1:00 PM UAE time (2:30 PM IST) on 16 December. This is also the first time the IPL auction is being held in Abu Dhabi.

FAQs

When is the IPL 2026 auction? The IPL 2026 auction will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. What time will the IPL 2026 auction start? The auction begins at 2:30 PM IST. How many players are in the IPL 2026 auction final list? A total of 350 players are included in the final list. What is the highest base price for the IPL 2026 auction? The highest base price is INR 2 crore. Where is the IPL 2026 auction happening? The auction will be held in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

