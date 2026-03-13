Who Will Be 4 Overseas Players in Delhi Capitals Playing XI at IPL 2026?

They finished fifth in the previous edition.

The IPL 2026 is all set to get underway from March 28. With just two weeks to go, fans will be wondering about the Delhi Capitals playing XI. The franchise that has Indian stars such as Axar Patel and KL Rahul, is gunning for their maiden title in the league.

DC failed to reach the playoffs in the previous season, and have brought in some new faces in the Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 squad. They have to figure out several things ahead of the season, including the most important one — who will be the four overseas starters?

Overseas Players in Delhi Capitals Playing XI at IPL 2026

The Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026 has a pretty strong overseas roster and choosing four from that might not be as straightforward. Let’s take a look at which players could start in the Delhi Capitals playing XI to kick off the tournament.

Ben Duckett

Delhi Capitals struggled in the opening department in the previous edition. They have brought in Ben Duckett and Pathum Nissanka to solve that problem. But only one of them can be a part of the line-up.

Nissanka had a pretty good T20 World Cup campaign, where he smashed one century and a half century. Duckett was benched by England throughout the tournament. But despite that, we expect him to start in the Delhi Capitals playing XI ahead of Nissanka. Duckett, a left-hander, will be an ideal opening partner for KL Rahul.

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs is in a phase of his career where he’s not at his best but great enough on his days to win the games single-handedly. He does well when he has clarity. He has been an integral part of the DC playing XI over the last three years.

Stubbs is one of the best hitters in the game and his record in the IPL speaks for itself. The South African batter averages 41.47 in the league at a strike rate of 163. In all likelihood, he will continue to be their designated finisher.

David Miller

David Miller to Delhi Capitals at a base price of INR 2 crore is what we call a steal deal. Their batting looks more formidable with him in the playing XI. However, this spot doesn’t look as easy to decide as it could potentially compromise their bowling attack.

DC will have another overseas combination that includes playing two overseas pacers. However, with Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, and Auqib Nabi in the ranks, you can expect them to play only one overseas pacer. Which should open the door for Miller.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has retired from international T20s but remains a part of the franchise cricket. His fitness is not an issue and he will start as the frontline pacer in the Delhi Capitals playing XI.

He played 11 games in the previous season, picking up 14 wickets albeit at a high economy of 10.16. Starc will have competition for the spot from Lungi Ngidi and Dushmantha Chameera but given his stature, he will be the first choice.

