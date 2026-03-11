Who Will Be 4 Overseas Players in Mumbai Indians Playing XI at IPL 2026?

They reached Qualifier 2 in the previous edition.

The IPL 2026 is just a few days away and how the Mumbai Indians playing XI will shape up remains a matter of curiosity. The five-time former champions have not won a title in five years and they will be desperate to end the drought.

Ahead of the season, there are several questions for the Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad. The most headache inducing one will be to pick the right set of overseas players in the line-up.

Overseas Quartet in Mumbai Indians Playing XI at IPL 2026

The Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 will have a tough competition among their overseas roster. They have a couple of options for each role, and who will start the tournament will be interesting to see.

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton was the designated wicket-keeper batter in the Mumbai Indians playing XI in the previous edition. But loss of form prompted the franchise to sign Quinton de Kock as another option, making it a battle between the two Proteas keepers.

However, Ryan Rickelton might just edge de Kock for the spot considering their performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. De Kock made 181 runs in the tournament at an average of 22.62 and strike rate of 135. Rickelton, on the other hand, scored 228 runs from number three at an average of 32.57 while striking at 170.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks had an incredible T20 World Cup campaign in a lower middle order role that makes him a great fit in the Mumbai Indians playing XI. He does have a strong competition from Sherfane Rutherford but his off-spin value will give him an advantage.

Jacks hammered 226 runs in the tournament at an average of 56.50 while striking at 176. He consistently provided England with great finishing touches. With the ball, he took nine wickets at 9.25 economy with best figures of 3 for 22. He was a regular feature in the MI side last year and now he’s grown into the role.

Will Jacks' all-round brilliance was a key part of England's run to the #T20WorldCup semi-finals 👏



More on the nominees for the Player of the Tournament ▶️ https://t.co/eM577zfYXs pic.twitter.com/6KiHcgkhOe — ICC (@ICC) March 7, 2026

Mitchell Santner

Mumbai Indians have two options for the frontline spinner role — Mitchell Santner and AM Ghazanfar. Given the experience that Santner has, he’s likely to be the preferred choice despite the mystery factor of Ghazanfar.

Santner led New Zealand to the final of the T20 World Cup. He picked only two wickets but conceded runs at an excellent rate of 6.60. With the bat, he made 120 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 143. Ghazanfar hasn’t played competitive cricket since January, which further reduces his chances.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult was a frontline partner of Jasprit Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians playing XI in the last season. He took 22 scalps in the season at an economy of 8.96.

The franchise has a pace bowling backup for him in the form of Corbin Bosch, who offers a different skill set, more suited for death overs. Given his experience, stature and the variety he brings as a left-armer, Trent Boult is expected to be the preferred choice for this spot.

