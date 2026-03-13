Who Will Be 4 Overseas Players in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI at IPL 2026?

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2026 is all set to kick off on March 28. As the tournament approaches fast, fans will be curious to know how their team will shape up. What will the Rajasthan Royals playing XI be is amongst those questions ahead of the season.

The winners of the inaugural edition have been in search of their second title. They will be hoping the Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 squad finally ends that drought. But they need to find the ideal combination and the right overseas quartet.

Overseas Players in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI at IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2026 will have a healthy competition in their overseas roster. Which of those players will feature in the Rajasthan Royals playing XI could be interesting.

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer has been the designated finisher for RR in the past few years. He didn’t have a good season last year but the franchise decided to stick with him. The left-hand batter has found his form and should start in the Rajasthan Royals playing XI for IPL 2026.

Hetmyer had an excellent T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, where he made 248 runs at an average of 41 while striking at 186. He did that batting at number three. Where he will bat in this line-up remains to be seen.

Donovan Ferreira

Donovan Ferreira was unfortunate to miss the T20 World Cup due to an injury. But he is expected to be fit for the IPL 2026. If available, he should make the RR playing XI given what he brings to the table.

Ferreira is a destructive batter in the lower middle order, and can provide fast cameos in the death overs. Finishing was an issue for them last season. He also offers an all-round option with his off-spin bowling. Rajasthan line-up will look stronger with the Protea in the eleven.

Sam Curran

The fourth spot in the Rajasthan Royals playing XI has the most uncertainty around it. They have several pace options such as Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, and Sam Curran. With many quality options, there’s no real frontrunner for this slot.

Curran might just hold an edge after his performances in the T20 World Cup. He took six wickets in the tournament at an economy of 9.46, predominantly bowling in death overs. Given their issues in this phase last season, Curran might be one of their better bets.

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Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer has his off days but he remains one of the best fast bowlers in the world. While there are question marks over his bowling in death overs, he is terrific with the new ball. And for that, he will start in the Rajasthan Royals playing XI.

Archer had a mixed T20 World Cup, where he claimed 11 wickets at an economy of 9.53. His fitness has been good, making him the attack leader of Rajasthan Royals.

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