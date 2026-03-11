Who Will Be 4 Overseas Players in SRH Playing XI at IPL 2026?

Pat Cummins missed the T20 World Cup 2026.

The IPL 2026 is set to kick off in a couple of weeks and the burning question for the Sunrisers Hyderabad fans is how the SRH playing XI will line up for the tournament. The Sunrisers franchise is gunning for their second title, first since 2016, and they will need to be at the top of their game.

Days away from the season opener, the SRH IPL 2026 squad has some serious concerns. The main one being their overseas roster. There are question marks surrounding the fitness of captain Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga. As such, picking the best set of overseas players in the playing XI will be crucial for their campaign.

Overseas Players in SRH Playing XI at IPL 2026

The SRH squad for IPL 2026 comes with their own strengths and weaknesses. The overseas roster looks strong and the Sunrisers Hyderabad management might have a tough time finding the right combination.

Travis Head

Travis Head is an automatic pick in the SRH playing XI simply for his reputation in world cricket. One of the most destructive batters in the game, he forms a feared opening combo with Abhishek Sharma.

Head didn’t have a great T20 World Cup campaign, scoring 111 from four innings. But he remains an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. Fitness will be the only reason he will be left out of the playing XI.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has been a huge part of the SRH playing XI for the last three editions. The upcoming edition will be no different as you can expect the franchise to keep backing their most expensive player.

Klaasen last played competitive cricket in January in the SA20, where he averaged less than 20 and struck at 128. His record in the IPL, however, is elite with an average of 40 and strike rate of nearly 170.

Liam Livingstone

Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled with their fourth overseas spot in the previous season. They tried Kamindu Mendis in the lower middle order role but it didn’t quite pan out. The franchise spent INR 13 crore in the IPL 2026 auction to acquire Liam Livingstone.

The English all-rounder will fit into this side perfectly as he has the experience of playing as a finisher. He can also chip in with a few overs of leg-spin or off-spin, adding more value to the team. Livingstone will have competition from Mendis and Jack Edwards but remains the frontrunner.

Brydon Carse

Things get messy for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the pace department as two of their overseas pacers are still recovering from injuries. Captain Cummins has been battling a back injury for six months and though he played one Ashes Test, he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

As things stand, both of their chances to feature in the first half of the tournament look slim. That makes Brydon Carse the likely starter in the SRH playing XI. Carse missed the previous edition through an injury but the franchise opted to retain him. The England fast bowler should take the pace bowling reins.

