Why Gujarat Titans Backed Slower Wide Bouncer Over Yorker Against David Miller.

Gujarat Titans executed the plan brilliantly against Miller.

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill revealed that they had pre-planned to bowl a slower bouncer away from the body to David Miller on the final delivery. With two runs required off as many balls, Miller decided against running a single to level the scores and put Kuldeep Yadav on the strike on the last ball.

At this stage, Gill sensed an opportunity to win the game and had an extended chat with Prasidh Krishna, who was operating in the last over. He revealed that after weighing their options, they decided to try a short-length delivery, given the nature of the pitch.

“We were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or to go for the slower one. We decided that given the wicket, how it’s playing, the slower one, a good slower one, will be difficult to hit for a boundary.”

As it turned out, Miller couldn’t connect a slower bouncer on the wider line, and while the two Delhi Capitals’ players tried to sneak in a bye, Jos Buttler effected a run-out to hand Gujarat Titans a one-run victory. The plan not to try going into the blockhole worked brilliantly, as they finally opened their account on the third attempt.

Why was a slower wide bouncer a viable plan for Gujarat Titans?

Gujarat Titans had two options for the final delivery, as Gill pointed out: either go for a yorker and hope to nail it or attempt a short delivery and keep away from the body. The latter was more viable because shorter lengths worked relatively well for them throughout the contest.

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Overall, GT attempted back-of-a-length or short deliveries 30.61% of the time against Delhi Capitals, which went for 8.68 runs per over and also fetched them two of the three non-run-out wickets. Other lengths collectively had an economy rate of 13.67, allowing DC to score freely almost every time.

Then, Gujarat Titans’ bowlers have struggled to nail their yorkers throughout IPL 2026, and it was the same case last night as well. They attempted yorkers 20.40% of the time but could nail it only 20% of the time, bowling 45% full-tosses and 40% half-volleys, against DC.

Krishna also did well to fire the ball on the wider line and keep it away from the arc against Miller, who was struggling with a hand injury. It was a good decision to attempt something that had worked for them previously because the margin of error would have been minimal on a fuller-length delivery against an in-form batter.

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