Why Gujarat Titans Need To Make Immediate Tweaks To Their Line-up in IPL 2026?

Gujarat Titans opened their account in the IPL 2026 with a narrow 1-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. It was a huge escape for the former champions after they were staring down at their successive defeat in the tournament.

🎥 𝙍𝙖𝙬 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 from a 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙨 🔢



Twists, turns and a rollercoaster of emotions 🎢



Relive the final moments from the thrilling #DCvGT contest 🔁#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/JQEZiWc3OP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2026

An error in judgement by David Miller when 2 off 2 were needed, and a brave slower delivery by Prasidh Krishna brought Titans two crucial points. They were lucky to get that win but might not be the case often, and so they have to be at their best strategically as well as from a selection standpoint.

Gujarat Titans Must Make Tweaks for IPL 2026 Chances

The Shubman Gill-led side has a clear template under the head coach Ashish Nehra. They rely heavily on their top three, and go with five specialist bowlers. It has brought them decent success over the last three years but it is not an optimum strategy given how the game has changed.

Their batting unit has a certain ceiling. Sai Sudharsan, Gill, and Jos Buttler try to bat deep due to the lack of quality hitters down the order. That limits their scoring rate. On pitches where other teams can put on 230, Titans end up 15-20 runs short.

They have given chances to Glenn Phillips in this season but he hasn’t fired yet. Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan haven’t been reliable while Washington Sundar is also a hit or miss. Titans’ no. 4-7 is the worst performing middle order in the competition. Which is why they need more cushion.

The franchise acquired Jason Holder in the auction but he has been warming the bench in this initial phase. They can bring him in for Kagiso Rabada, strengthening the lower order. Holder has struck at 171.87 in the shorter format this year while averaging 27.5. He has also taken 14 wickets in this period at an economy of 9.3. Having him in the side provides better balance, and they should make that move before it’s too late.

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Bring in R Sai Kishore

R Sai Kishore was a regular feature in the Gujarat Titans playing XI in the previous edition. He was their second highest wicket-taker with 19 scalps at an economy of 9.23. Although a high economy, it wasn’t as bad in relation to the overall scoring rate in the tournament. He is one of the best left-arm spinners in the country and can play a big role for the team.

Ashok Sharma has been a find of the tournament, albeit has conceded at 11.30 runs per over. Mohammed Siraj has had plenty of experience but he remains a cause of concern. He was given only two overs in the first game, and leaked 48 and 52 runs in the next two games, respectively.

With Siraj not being reliable outside powerplay, GT can make a decision to leave him out for Sai Kishore. However, if they bring in Holder in place of Rabada, they would be better off with Siraj to retain the new ball threat.

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