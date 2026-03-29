Why Is Harshit Rana Not in KKR Playing XI for IPL 2026? It is a question that many Kolkata Knight Riders fans are wondering, especially because the key fast bowler was absent since the opening fixture of the 19th IPL edition.

Kolkata Knight Riders kickstarted their IPL 2026 campaign with a high-octane clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on March 29.

Why Is Harshit Rana Not in KKR Playing XI for IPL 2026?

The question ‘Why Is Harshit Rana Not in KKR Playing XI for IPL 2026?’ has been trending since the first match of the three-time IPL winners against the Mumbai Indians. The answer is simple: Harshit Rana won’t be available as he is currently recovering from a knee injury and has been ruled out for the entire season. The news of the same was confirmed by the KKR franchise earlier as well.

For the unversed, the 24-year-old Indian speedster incurred the injury during a warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which subsequently forced him out of the ICC event too.

After missing a chance to be in India’s record title-winning squad, Harshit underwent surgery to repair his lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. However, given the rehabilitation timeline, his recovery will take more time and it remains the right move in the long run to rest him.

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How will KKR cope without Harshit Rana in IPL 2026?

Apart from Harshit Rana, KKR will miss the services of several other first-choice fast bowling options, leaving their pace battery depleted. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought at the IPL 2026 auction for a lucrative INR 9.2 crores have been released from the side owing to political reasons. Next, Indian pacer Akash Deep has also been ruled out due to a lower back stress reaction. Furthermore, Sri Lankan quick Matheesha Pathirana is also recovering from a calf injury and is expected to miss the intial few games.

In such a scenario, KKR will turn to their other remaining options in Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik alongside their injury replacements – Navdeep Saini (for Harshit Rana), Blessing Muzarabani (for Mustafizur Rahman) and Saurabh Dubey (for Akash Deep).

Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani and either Kartik Tyagi or Navdeep Saini are likely to be the three pacers in KKR Playing XI till Pathirana returns. They also have the likes of seam-bowling all-rounders in Cameron Green and Ramandeep Singh who provide more fast bowling options.

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