With the IPL 2026 starting on March 26, there is tension in the Rajasthan Royals camp over Adam Milne fitness. The big question on everyone’s mind is will Adam Milne be fit for IPL 2026.

The New Zealand pacer was bought by RR for INR 2.40 crore. He is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the SA20 2025 season. Adam Milne was selected by New Zealand for the T20 World Cup 2026, but he had to pull out as he did not recover in time. With the setbacks and his recovery, will Adam Milne play IPL 2026?

Adam Milne injury update

The latest Adam Milne injury update came on January 23, when he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad due to a hamstring injury. He picked up the injury while playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape against MI Cape Town.

Kyle Jamieson replaced him in the squad.

ALSO READ:

Will Adam Milne be fit for IPL 2026?

As per the latest injury update, there is no specific timeline for Adam Milne return date. Announcing his unavailability for the T20 World Cup, coach Rob Walter Milne had put in a lot of effort to be ready for the tournament and had regained top form.

“He’d worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate timing for Adam and we wish him a speedy recovery,” he added.

Given his history of injuries and current fitness concerns, it is very difficult to say whether he will be available or not. New Zealand Cricket might also take a careful approach with his recovery.

So, will Adam Milne be fit for IPL 2026? There is no clear answer to that question at the moment.

How Rajasthan Royals (RR) will cover for Adam Milne in IPL 2026

Will Adam Milne play for Rajasthan Royals? If the answer is no, they may have to look for a backup plan.

In the squad, they have options like Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Sam Curran, and Nandre Burger as overseas pacers. So, they might not look for a like to like replacement for Adam Milne, as they already have a few options in the pace department, including domestic pacers.

However, they will hope that Milne recovers in time, as he was in good form and picked up 11 wickets in his last nine T20 innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.