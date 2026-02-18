Pat Cummins has played only one international match since July 2025.

With IPL 2026 set to begin on March 26, there is a lot of discussion around the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain. The big question on everyone’s mind is will Pat Cummins be fit for IPL 2026?

Pat Cummins has been dealing with a back injury since July 2025, and his fitness has been under constant discussion. He played only one Test in the Ashes and was later picked for the T20 World Cup 2026 squad but could not take part as he did not recover in time. With these setbacks and his recovery, will Pat cummins play IPL 2026?

Last updated: Feb 18, 2026

Pat Cummins injury update

The latest Pat Cummins injury update came in the first week of February, when he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026. But will Pat Cummins play for SRH in IPL 2026? The captain has said that he is hopeful of returning when the tournament begins on March 26.

At that time, he said he would undergo scans and then decide his next steps based on the results.

“We’ll just be guided by my back. We’ll have another scan in a few weeks, and if it’s good, then we’ll have a slow build-up,” he said.

Will Pat Cummins be fit for IPL 2026?

Since the T20 World Cup setback, there has been concern among SRH fans, and many are now wondering will Pat Cummins be fit for IPL 2026 in time?

Based on the update he has given about his injury, it looks likely that he will be ready for the tournament unless he suffers any new setback. The IPL is a long tournament, so even if he there is a doubt in Pat Cummins fitness, he can miss a few matches and return later.

As things stand, Pat Cummins return date is not known yet.

How Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will cover for Pat Cummins in IPL 2026

If Pat Cummins is not fit for IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad will not only need to find a pacer as replacement but may also have to make a change in leadership, as he is the team’s captain.

They have Brydon Carse and Eshan Malinga as the other two overseas pacers in the squad, but Malinga is also carrying an injury and could be doubtful for IPL 2026. They may have to look in the market for a replacement option for Cummins.

In terms of captaincy, the team could look at Heinrich Klaasen or Travis Head as possible options.

