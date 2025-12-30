Aamir Kaleem Dropped From Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Despite His Asia Cup 2025 Heroics Against India

Oman are yet to win T20 World Cup match.

The 43-year-old all-rounder Aamir Kaleem has been dropped from the 15-member Oman T20 World Cup 2026 squad, despite his key role in the Asia Cup 2025.

Kaleem finished as Oman’s leading run scorer in the Asia Cup 2025 with his key knock against India that kept his side in the contest till the end, taking the spotlight. In a chase of 189, Kaleem hammered 64 off 46 balls with seven fours and two sixes, striking at 139.13, highlighting his ability to deliver under pressure. The southpaw batter also performed well in the T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers held in Al Amirat, but the selectors and team management opted for a younger team.

Jatinder To Lead as Oman Make Five Changes From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Jatinder Singh, who missed the last T20 World Cup in the Caribbean Islands and the USA, will continue to lead the Oman side, with wicketkeeper-batter Vinayak Shukla serving as his deputy. Jatinder is Oman’s most experienced player and top run-scorer in T20Is.

The Oman T20 World Cup 2026 squad sees five changes from the Asia Cup 2025 lineup. New players include all-rounders Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, and Jay Odedra, along with fast bowlers Shafiq Jan and Jiten Ramanandi. These selections come from recent qualifiers and the Asia Cup Rising Stars event.

The top order features Jatinder, Mohammad Nadeem, and Hammad Mirza. Shukla adds depth with his batting and keeping. The middle order includes Faisal Shah, while spinners Shakeel Ahmad and Nadeem Khan provide control. Pace attack is led by Sufyan Mehmood, with support from Shafiq, Hasnain Ali Shah, and Ramanandi.

Oman Face Tough Group B with Sri Lanka, Australia in T20 World Cup 2026

Oman are placed in tough Group B with co-hosts Sri Lanka, 2021 Champions Australia, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. Oman will open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Zimbabwe on February 9 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. They will next take on Sri Lanka on February 12 before locking horns with Ireland on February 14. They will play their last group stage game against mighty Australia.

In their first T20 World Cup, Oman did not win any matches, although they took a game against Namibia in the Super Over and lost. They will try to change that record this time.

Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Squad:

Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla (vc), Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedra, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah.

