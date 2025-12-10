ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2025 All You Need to Know: Full Fixtures, Venues, Timings, Squads Ft. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre

India U19 are the most successful team in the tournament's history with a record eight titles.

The 12th edition of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will begin on December 12. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the 50-over tournament. Let’s check out the U-19 Asia Cup groups, squads, full fixtures, and more.

The event will feature eight Asian teams, divided into two groups. They are – India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, the UAE, and Malaysia. Two sides from each group will clash across six days in the group stage. The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals, set to be played on December 19. The ICC Academy will host the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final on December 21.

Previously, Bangladesh U19 defeated India U19 in the summit clash to claim their second title of the tournament. But the Boys in Blue would be eager to clinch a record ninth title in the forthcoming U-19 Asia Cup 2025.

The U-19 Asia Cup 2025 squads for India will feature several key youngsters who have proved their mettle in the latest England and Australia tours. These names also include two star Indian Premier League (IPL) players, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, coming on the back of a scorching hot form from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025.

U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Groups

Group A

India U19, Pakistan U19, UAE U19, and Malaysia U19.

Group B

Bangladesh U19, Sri Lanka U19, Afghanistan U19, and Nepal U19.

U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Pangalia (WK), Vedant Trivedi, Khilan Patel, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, and Kishan Singh.

United Arab Emirates (UAE): Yayin Rai (C), Ahmed Khodadad, Aliasgar Shums, Ayaan Misbah, Karan Dhiman, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Naseem Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Prithvi Madhu, Rayan Khan, Saleh Amin, Shalom D’souza, Uddish Suri, Yug Sharma, and Zainullah Rahmani.

Afghanistan: Mehboob Taskin (C), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzair Niazi, Azizullah Miakhil, Nazeefullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, N. Nooristani, Abdul Khan, Salam Ahmadzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, and Hafeezullah Zadran.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (C), Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq, and Sameer Minhas.

Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (C), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvej Jibon, Rizan Hossain, Shadin Islam, MD. Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Al Amin, Ahmed Shahriar, Saad Islam Razin, and MD. Shabuj.

Nepal: Ashok Dhami (C), Niraj Yadav, Dilshad Ali, Abhishek Tiwari, Cibrin Shrestha, Sahil Patel, Dayanand Mandal, Nischal Chhetri, Aashish Lohar, Nitesh Patel, Chandan Ram, Roshan B. K., Bipin Sharma, Vansh Chhetri, and Yubraj Khatri.

Sri Lanka: Vimath Dinsara (C), Kavija Gamage, Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heenatigala, Adham Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Kithma Vidanapathirana, Sethmika Seneviratne, Sanuja Ninduwara, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, and Tharusha Navodya.

Malaysia: To be announced

U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Schedule

DATE MATCH STADIUM Timings in IST (local time) December 12 India U19 vs UAE U19 ICC Academy 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 12 Pakistan U19 vs Malaysia U19 The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 13 Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Academy 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 13 Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 14 India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC Academy 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 14 UAE U19 vs Malaysia U19 The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 15 Afghanistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 ICC Academy 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 15 Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 16 Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 ICC Academy 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 16 India U19 vs Malaysia U19 The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 17 Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 ICC Academy 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 17 Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 19 Semi-Final 1 (A1 vs B2) ICC Academy 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 19 Semi-Final 2 (B1 vs A2) The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM (9:00 AM) December 21 U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final ICC Academy 10:30 AM (9:00 AM)

