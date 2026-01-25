Australia Great Questions ICC for Not Allowing Bangladesh to Play T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka, Cites India Champions Trophy Example

The T20 World Cup 2026 begins on February 7.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to remove Bangladesh from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and replace them with Scotland has ignited a lot of debates in the cricketing fraternity. Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie is the latest notable figure to challenge the consistency in decisions taken by the ICC.

Jason Gillespie Questions ICC Consistency Over Bangladesh Exit

Jason Gillespie took to X to express his frustration and asked why Bangladesh were not allowed to play their matches in Sri Lanka, the co-host for the T20 World Cup 2026, when India received a similar option during the Champions Trophy 2025, which was originally scheduled in Pakistan.

“Has there been an explanation from the ICC why Bangladesh could not play their games outside of India?” Gillespie wrote. “From memory, India refused to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan and were allowed to play those games outside of Pakistan. Can someone make this make sense?”

Has there been an explanation from the ICC why Bangladesh could not play their games outside of India?

From memory, India refused to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan and they were allowed to play those games outside of Pakistan.

Can someone make this make sense?!?! https://t.co/iyV2ul6O7P — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) January 24, 2026

His remarks come after the ICC officially removed Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to change their stance of not sending the national cricket team to India over security concerns. Bangladesh had requested that their four group-stage matches be moved to Sri Lanka, suggesting to swap groups with Ireland, but the ICC rejected this proposal, citing logistical challenges, the tournament’s proximity and potential inconvenience to worldwide fans.

ALSO READ:

India Champions Trophy 2025 Precedent Adds Fuel To Debate Over Alleged ICC Double Standards

The decision drew comparisons with India’s stance on not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns. However, in that case, the BCCI had initiated discussions nearly three months before the start of the tournament, suggesting to host their games at a neutral venue.

After long negotiations, both cricket boards agreed on a hybrid model for the next few years, allowing India to play all their matches in Dubai. However, India playing all their CT 2025 games at the same venue against other teams travelling to different places caused significant criticism regarding fairness and competitive balance. Eventually, India won the tournament without losing a single game. Meanwhile, Pakistan are now scheduled to play all its T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka due to the agreement, including the semi-final and final, if qualified.

While India and Bangladesh both cited security reasons, these contrasting decisions have led to claims of “double standards,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who publicly questioned why Bangladesh faced different treatment. Naqvi also warned ICC to withdraw their name from the T20 World Cup 2026, mentioning that the final decision will be taken by the government.

The ICC have defended its position by mentioning the stark difference in timing for the requests. They argued that BCCI’s request came well before the tournament, while Bangladesh submitted their plea just weeks before the T20 World Cup 2026. However, a certain group of people feel that the power dynamics in world cricket are playing a huge role in such decisions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.