Banned From IPL 2026, Mustafizur Rahman Signed by Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2026
news

Banned From IPL 2026, Mustafizur Rahman Signed by Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2026

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: February 5, 2026
1 min read
Banned From IPL 2026, Mustafizur Rahman Signed by Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2026

After being banned from playing in IPL 2026, Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been signed by Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season.

Banned from IPL, Mustafizur Rahman Will play in PSL 2026 for Lahore Qalandars

Mustafizur Rahman, who previously played for the team in 2016 and 2018, will return to Lahore Qalandars for the 2026 season. He has been signed for PKR 6.44 crore.

“We are thrilled to welcome him back to our dressing room. His talent, experience, and dedication will be invaluable as we aim to defend our title and make a statement in PSL 11,” owner of Lahore Qalandars said.

Mustafizur was first bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 auction but was released last month following instructions from the BCCI.

ALSO READ:

More to Follow…

