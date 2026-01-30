Ben Sears Added to New Zealand Squad As Travelling Reserve for T20 World Cup 2026

Pacer Ben Sears has been added to the New Zealand squad as a travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7. He will link up with the team ahead of the tournament after fast bowler Adam Milne was ruled out with an injury last week.

Ben Sears included in New Zealand squad as Travelling Reserve

Milne’s withdrawal from the world cup led to Kyle Jamieson being named in the main 15-member squad, while Ben Sears was included as a backup option. In the ongoing Super Smash 2025-26, Sears has been in good form for Wellington, picking up 15 wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 8.91.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said Sears has worked hard to return from injury and it has been encouraging to see him back on the field and performing consistently.

“Ben’s worked hard to get himself back on the park and it’s been great to see him back playing and performing well,” Walter said.

“It will be great to have Ben with us here in India and ready to make an impact at the World Cup should someone get injured,” he added.

In T20Is, Ben Sears has played 22 matches so far and taken 23 wickets at an economy rate of 8.59.

New Zealand will play their final T20I against India on Sunday, with the hosts currently leading the series 3-1.

They will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8.

New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears.

