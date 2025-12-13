Big Bash League Live Streaming in India: Where To Watch BBL 2025?

Australia's domestic T20 tournament will kickstart on December 14.

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will set the ball rolling as the BBL 2025 will begin on December 14. Fans can check out the details of the Big Bash League live streaming in India here.

Alongside the Australian stars, the T20 tournament will witness multiple global players in action. Eight teams, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers, Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, and Melbourne Stars, will clash across 40 group-stage matches, followed by four knockout games, in a bid to clinch the silverware.

Perth Scorchers ARE the most successful side of the event’s history with a total of five BBL trophies. The Hurricanes claimed their maiden title last season by registering a dominating seven-wicket victory over the BBL 2015 champions, Sydney Thunder.

Where to Watch Big Bash League Live Streaming in India?

The Big Bash League live streaming in India will be available on the Sony Liv app.

Where to Watch Big Bash League Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the BBL 2025 live telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to Watch Big Bash League Live Streaming in Australia, UK, and Rest of the World?

The BBL 2025 live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

Australia: FOX Sports, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Seven Network

FOX Sports, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Seven Network UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go

Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ, Sky Go

Sky Sports NZ, Sky Go South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport USA: Willow TV, Willow-Xtra

FAQs on BBL 2025

When will BBL 2025 start? The Big Bash League 2025 will commence on December 14. Where to watch Big Bash League 2025 live streaming in India? The Big Bash League 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the Sony Liv app. Where to watch Big Bash League 2025 live telecast in India? The Big Bash League 2025 live telecast in India will be on Sony Sports Network.

