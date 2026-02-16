Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran Notch Up Magnificent Knocks, Auqib Nabi Snares Fifer — Full Round-up Of Ranji Trophy Semi-finals Day 2

Devdutt Padikkal is Karnataka's third-highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 so far.

The action in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-finals is heating up. All four teams, i.e. Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir, are putting in their best efforts to make it to the summit clash. Let’s take a look at the top performances of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals Day 2.

Karnataka Captain Devdutt Padikkal Leads From the Front

Newly appointed skipper Devdutt Padikkal has converted his overnight score of 148* to his maiden First-Class double hundred. The 25-year-old has been continuing a stellar run of form. Earlier, he had also put up an unbeaten 120 in their last Ranji Trophy group-stage fixture against Punjab. Padikkal’s eighth First-Class ton in the must-win match had helped Karnataka to seal a berth in the knockouts.

However, the southpaw returned to the pavilion after scoring a mammoth 232 runs. His marathon knock was laced with a total of 29 boundaries and three sixes.

Smaran Ravichandran’s Century Extends Karnataka’s Domination

Following a sublime 141 from KL Rahul on the opening day and a magnificent double-ton from captain Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran has also joined forces with yet another three-figure score (121*) to extend Karnataka’s domination over Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final.

The 22-year-old’s fifth hundred in the format has powered the eight-time champions to a massive 689/6 in the first innings so far. With this spectacular knock, Smaran has eclipsed Karun Nair to become the leading run-scorer of the team in this edition. However, 60 runs each from Karun and wicketkeeper-batter Kruthik Krishna have also played a key role in piling up the huge total.

Auqib Nabi Scalps 15th Fifer in First-Class Cricket

The Jammu and Kashmir paceman Auqib Nabi has once again starred with a brilliant five-wicket haul to keep alive their chances in the high-stakes semi-final clash against Bengal. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 51 scalps in 15 matches. The bowler took the crucial wicket of Sudip Kumar Gharami, who had finished at 136 not out at the stumps of Day 1.

The batter returned for 146, as Bengal was bundled out for 328. Previously, Gharami had notched up a glorious, match-winning 299 in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final facing Andhra Pradesh. At the end of the second day’s play, Jammu and Kashmir are at 198/5, trailing by 130 runs.

