Evin Lewis Sparks Retirement Rumours With Instagram Post After Omission From West Indies Squad for T20 World Cup 2026.

Evin Lewis is not part of West Indies squad.

West Indies batter Evin Lewis has hinted at international retirement. He was omitted from the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Lewis took to his Instagram account to post a story, thanking everyone part of his journey in the international arena. He added that it’s time to depart, hinting that he might step away from playing for the Men in Maroon and explore more opportunities in various T20 leagues.

“Jus wanna thank everyone who supported me in my 10yrs off international cricket but I think the time has come for me to depart… stay tuned,” wrote Lewis on his Instagram story.

Evin Lewis last played for West Indies earlier this year

Evin Lewis was part of the West Indies’ latest T20I assignment against Afghanistan in the UAE and played two games. However, he couldn’t make a significant impact, registering scores of 4 & 13.

ALSO READ:

Overall, he has represented West Indies in 67 T20Is, scoring 1799 runs at an average of 29.01 and a strike rate of 152.07 in 66 innings. Lewis also hit 13 fifties and two centuries.

Additionally, the southpaw played 70 ODIs, where he accumulated 2279 runs at an average of 36.75 and a strike rate of 86.16 across 67 outings, with 12 fifties and five centuries. His last game in the format came in 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.