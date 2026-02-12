‘Beyond Comprehension’ – Fans Go Berserk After Italy Outclass Nepal By Massive 10-wicket Win in T20 World Cup 2026

Italy registered a dominating victory over Nepal in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Italy have earned their maiden World Cup victory with a smashing chase against Nepal in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The latter, who were on the verge of creating history just four days before by defeating England in their tournament opener, were nowhere close to their best in the subsequent outing.
Nepal were outplayed in all three aspects of the game by Italy in their second league-stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026. After opting to field first, a collective bowling performance from the side, spearheaded by Crishan Kalugamage’s three-wicket haul, had helped the World Cup debutants to bundle out Nepal for just 123 runs.
What followed was even more surprising as the explosive opening duo of Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca completed the run chase in only 12.4 overs. They smacked 60 off 44 and 62 off 32, respectively, to put up a match-winning, unbeaten 124-run partnership off just 76 balls. Their whirlwind display was laced with eight boundaries and nine sixes.
After showcasing a spirited fight against England at the Wankhede, many had hoped for Nepal to dominate the game against Italy. But Harry Manenti and Co. revealed that they had different plans for the team, registering a scintillating 10-wicket victory over the side.
Notably, Italy were coming off a 73-run loss against Scotland. But a remarkable win over Nepal has not only benefitted them with two crucial points but also bolstered their net run rate. This could play a key role in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C qualification scenarios later in the tournament.
However, Rohit Paudel and Co. have slipped down to the bottom of the points table with two consecutive defeats so far. Moreover, they are currently the only Group C team that are yet to get off the mark in the T20 championship. The side would want to regroup and be back in winning ways when they next face the 2016 champions, West Indies, on February 15 at the same venue.
