‘Beyond Comprehension’ – Fans Go Berserk After Italy Outclass Nepal By Massive 10-wicket Win in T20 World Cup 2026

Italy have earned their maiden World Cup victory with a smashing chase against Nepal in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The latter, who were on the verge of creating history just four days before by defeating England in their tournament opener, were nowhere close to their best in the subsequent outing.

Nepal were outplayed in all three aspects of the game by Italy in their second league-stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026. After opting to field first, a collective bowling performance from the side, spearheaded by Crishan Kalugamage’s three-wicket haul, had helped the World Cup debutants to bundle out Nepal for just 123 runs.

What followed was even more surprising as the explosive opening duo of Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca completed the run chase in only 12.4 overs. They smacked 60 off 44 and 62 off 32, respectively, to put up a match-winning, unbeaten 124-run partnership off just 76 balls. Their whirlwind display was laced with eight boundaries and nine sixes.

After showcasing a spirited fight against England at the Wankhede, many had hoped for Nepal to dominate the game against Italy. But Harry Manenti and Co. revealed that they had different plans for the team, registering a scintillating 10-wicket victory over the side.

This is beyond comprehension. Nepal gave England a near death competition, and now this.#T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/Srw05jnXQK — Narendra Gangele (@NarendraDev_) February 12, 2026

How have Nepal gone from almost beating England to being absolutely demolished by Italy in the span of just a few days someone please explain — Amol Joshi (@amalezishi) February 12, 2026

Nepal team looked nervous from ball one. #ICCMensT20WorldCup Famous victory for Italy. — Narayan Dutt Pandey (@pem217) February 12, 2026

Us Nepal fans thought we could win against Eng or other full member nations so the players thought of giving us the reality check and show where we exactly are. — Subikhyat Ghimire (@Subikhyat17) February 12, 2026

wow ! Italy- 12.4 and 124 without loosing a single wicket. Nepal does anything in style. — PRINCE (@KiranKDhakal) February 12, 2026

Wow what a historic day for Italy in cricket .Their first wc victory in just 2nd wc match and it is a 10 wicket victory over Nepal who everyone thought atr favourites going in to today’s match .They have literally outplayed Nepal in all 3 departments like u never imagine — Cricket on my mind (@bhuvifan2003) February 12, 2026

ENGLAND NEARLY LOOSING TO THIS NEPAL SIDE IS PATHETIC 🤣🤣🤣🤪 — bishz_xO (@Xo_Bishz) February 12, 2026

Nepal almost beat england the other day and Italy thrashed Nepal in a onesided encounter today



So, in theory, Italy has the potential to beat england



World cricket is at an osm stage right now the shortest format deserves credit#NEPvsITA #T20WorldCup2026 #ICCMensT20WorldCup — Yogeshwaran CR (@CrYogeshwaran) February 12, 2026

Nepal will recover. They are too resilient not to.



But Italy? Italy has arrived. And they are terrifyingly good.pic.twitter.com/1A7IGnb5yr — Get Essentials (@pvprakash) February 12, 2026

Nepal came this close to defeating England and then lost one sided against Italy? — Indian George Bailey (@StewartIndian) February 12, 2026

Notably, Italy were coming off a 73-run loss against Scotland. But a remarkable win over Nepal has not only benefitted them with two crucial points but also bolstered their net run rate. This could play a key role in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C qualification scenarios later in the tournament.

However, Rohit Paudel and Co. have slipped down to the bottom of the points table with two consecutive defeats so far. Moreover, they are currently the only Group C team that are yet to get off the mark in the T20 championship. The side would want to regroup and be back in winning ways when they next face the 2016 champions, West Indies, on February 15 at the same venue.

