How Can New Zealand Qualify for Semi Final of T20 World Cup 2026? Exact Scenarios Explained

With a 61-run win against Sri Lanka, New Zealand are currently second in the Super 8 Group 2 table. So, how can New Zealand qualify for semi final of T20 World Cup 2026?
From Group 2, England have already qualified for the semi final. Only one spot is left, and it will be either New Zealand or Pakistan who go through as Sri Lanka are eliminated.
To answer the question of how can New Zealand qualify for semi final of T20 World Cup 2026, let’s take a look at the all possible scenarios.
With only two matches left in Group 2, England vs New Zealand and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, the situation is clear.
New Zealand semi final chances depend on their final group match. If they win, they will qualify for the semi final. Even if the match is washed out due to rain, they will still go through. If they win, they will finish as table toppers. If the match is washed out, they will qualify in second place.
However, if they lose to England, they will have to depend on the result of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan to go in their favour.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|England (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.491
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+3.050
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-0.461
|Sri Lanka (E)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.800
The Kiwis are still in control of their qualification for the semi final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. New Zealand semi final chances mainly depend on their match against England.
According to ESPNCricinfo, these are the main New Zealand qualification scenarios for semi final:
First Condition: Win or Washed Out
For example:
Now New Zealand’s qualification will depend on how fast Pakistan chase in their match.
How can New Zealand qualify for semi final of T20 World Cup 2026:
