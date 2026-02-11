Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus Complains About Unfair Treatment Before IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 will take place on February 12 in Delhi.

Namibia are eager to turn around their fortunes in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after kicking off the event with a seven-wicket defeat against the Netherlands. But before the IND vs NAM clash on February 12 in Delhi, captain Gerhard Erasmus has opened up on receiving unfair treatment off the field.

Namibia Captain on Not Getting Night Practice Session Before IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026

The player revealed that the Namibian squad, which will face the defending champions India tomorrow, has not managed to get a practice session under the lights. Notably, the match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). While emphasising their need to adapt to the evening playing conditions, Erasmus noted that their players usually don’t get the facility to train under lights back home.

“We haven’t got floodlights at our grounds in Namibia. Infrastructure-wise, it is probably the challenge for us. Barring the guys who have played in the Nepal Premier League, ILT20, and the World Cups we have played, we don’t train under lights very often,” said the Namibian skipper.

According to various reports, besides the hosts India, Canada were also slotted for an evening practice session tonight. But interestingly, Dilpreet Bajwa and Co. are set to take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 3:00 PM IST on February 13 at the same ground. However, the captain has refused to make it an excuse and backed the team to give a tough fight to arguably the best T20I side.

“We haven’t been given a training session at night before this game. I don’t know why. I see that India has had two night training sessions. Make of that what you want. We will just rock up and do it the Namibian way, which is to fight,” he stated.

Namibia Would Look to Bounce Back in T20 World Cup 2026

Since edging out Scotland in a high-scoring affair during their first warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, Erasmus and Co. could not replicate a similar performance in the T20 championship so far. They had succumbed to a trouncing 130-run defeat in the very next warm-up fixture against India A.

Following this, the associated nation also started off their campaign in the event with a loss. But with nothing to lose against the two-time winners, India, the side will hope to put up a noteworthy show. Previously, Namibia had recorded a major upset by defeating Sri Lanka with a huge margin of 55 runs in the T20 World Cup 2022 opener.

