New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup 2026 Talking Points: James Neesham Included, Tim Robinson Misses Out

New Zealand have announced their 15 member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on February 7.

Check Here For All T20 World Cup 2026 Squads

Led by Mitchell Santner, the squad includes five specialist batters, four all-rounders, four pacers and two specialist spinners.

They are placed in Group D along with Afghanistan, UAE, South Africa and Canada. Here are some of the talking points from the New Zealand squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

James Neesham Included, Tim Robinson Misses out

James Neesham has been picked in the squad as an all rounder after picking up 17 wickets in 14 T20I matches in 2025. He can also contribute with the bat in the lower order. The other all rounders selected are Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell.

Tim Robinson has missed out despite scoring 406 runs at an average of 44.66 in 2025. New Zealand have preferred Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway and Rachin as their top order batters for the tournament.

Kane Williamson Absence

Kane Williamson has not been picked in the squad as he retired from T20I cricket in November 2025. His last T20I appearance came at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Papua New Guinea.

Williamson played 93 T20I matches and scored 2575 runs at an average of 33.44, including 18 half centuries. He will continue to represent New Zealand in ODI and Test cricket.

ALSO READ:

Lockie Ferguson Comeback

Having last played a T20I in November 2024, pacer Lockie Ferguson has been picked in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. He has not represented New Zealand since then in any format but has performed well in franchise cricket. Recently, in the ILT20 2025–26, he picked up five wickets in five matches.

In total T20s in 2025, Ferguson took 33 wickets in 31 matches. In T20Is overall, he has claimed 64 wickets in 43 matches. He also holds the record for conceding the fewest runs in an innings by a bowler. During the T20 World Cup 2024 against Papua New Guinea, he bowled four overs without conceding a run and took three wickets.

Injury Concerns

Some players are still recovering from injuries. Finn Allen has finger and hamstring concerns, Mark Chapman is dealing with an ankle problem, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry have calf injuries, and Mitchell Santner is recovering from an adductor issue. The players are following their recovery plans and are expected to be ready for the tournament.

Ferguson and Henry could also take short breaks during the event as their families are expecting newborns. Kyle Jamieson has been named as the backup fast bowler and will travel with the squad.

New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.