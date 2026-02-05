Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals: Full Fixtures, Start Time, And Live Streaming Details

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals will kick-off on February 6.
Following a long, exciting group stage that saw multiple dominant victories and some gritty knocks and hard-fought wins, the top eight teams have made it to the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals, which will begin on February 6.
They are — Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, and Karnataka. These sides will next lock horns to advance to the semi-finals of India’s premier red-ball tournament, scheduled to kick off on February 15.
The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals match date is February 6 at four different venues.
The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches will be available live in India on Star Sports Khel TV and JioHotstar.
ALSO READ:
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Start Time
|February 6
|Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand
|Jamshedpur
|9:30 AM IST
|February 6
|Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir
|Indore
|9:30 AM IST
|February 6
|Bengal vs Andhra Pradesh
|Kalyani
|9:30 AM IST
|February 6
|Mumbai vs Karnataka
|Mumbai
|9:30 AM IST
The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches will be available live on Star Sports Khel TV and JioHotstar.
The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final fixtures will begin from February 6, and will continue for a maximum of five days (February 10).
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.