Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals: Full Fixtures, Start Time, And Live Streaming Details

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals will kick-off on February 6.

Following a long, exciting group stage that saw multiple dominant victories and some gritty knocks and hard-fought wins, the top eight teams have made it to the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals, which will begin on February 6.

They are — Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, and Karnataka. These sides will next lock horns to advance to the semi-finals of India’s premier red-ball tournament, scheduled to kick off on February 15.

When are the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals Matches?

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals match date is February 6 at four different venues.

Event : Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals

: Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals Dates : February 6, 2026 – February 10, 2026.

: February 6, 2026 – February 10, 2026. Venues : Jamshedpur, Indore, Kalyani, and Mumbai.

: Jamshedpur, Indore, Kalyani, and Mumbai. Local start time: 9:30 AM IST (local time)

How To Watch Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals Live in India?

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches will be available live in India on Star Sports Khel TV and JioHotstar.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals Schedule

Date Fixture Venue Start Time February 6 Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Jamshedpur 9:30 AM IST February 6 Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Indore 9:30 AM IST February 6 Bengal vs Andhra Pradesh Kalyani 9:30 AM IST February 6 Mumbai vs Karnataka Mumbai 9:30 AM IST

FAQs Section

At what time will the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals start? The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Where can I watch Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches live in India? The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches will be available live on Star Sports Khel TV and JioHotstar. When are the match dates for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches? The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final fixtures will begin from February 6, and will continue for a maximum of five days (February 10).

