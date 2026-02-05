News
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals: Full Fixtures, Start Time And Live Streaming Details
news

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals: Full Fixtures, Start Time, And Live Streaming Details

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: February 5, 2026
2 min read

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals will kick-off on February 6.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals: Full Fixtures, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

Following a long, exciting group stage that saw multiple dominant victories and some gritty knocks and hard-fought wins, the top eight teams have made it to the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals, which will begin on February 6.

They are — Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, and Karnataka. These sides will next lock horns to advance to the semi-finals of India’s premier red-ball tournament, scheduled to kick off on February 15.

When are the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals Matches?

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals match date is February 6 at four different venues.

  • Event: Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals
  • Dates: February 6, 2026 – February 10, 2026.
  • Venues: Jamshedpur, Indore, Kalyani, and Mumbai.
  • Local start time: 9:30 AM IST (local time)

How To Watch Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals Live in India?

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches will be available live in India on Star Sports Khel TV and JioHotstar.

ALSO READ:

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals Schedule

Date FixtureVenue Start Time
February 6Jharkhand vs UttarakhandJamshedpur9:30 AM IST
February 6Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and KashmirIndore9:30 AM IST
February 6Bengal vs Andhra PradeshKalyani9:30 AM IST
February 6Mumbai vs KarnatakaMumbai9:30 AM IST

FAQs Section

At what time will the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals start?

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can I watch Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches live in India?

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches will be available live on Star Sports Khel TV and JioHotstar.

When are the match dates for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches?

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final fixtures will begin from February 6, and will continue for a maximum of five days (February 10).

