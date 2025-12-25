SA20 2026 Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch South Africa T20 League Live Telecast

The T20 league will start on December 26.

South Africa’s premier T20 tournament, SA20 2026, will begin its fourth edition on December 26, 2025. The opening clash will take place between the reigning champions, MI Cape Town, and the SA20 2024 runners-up, Durban’s Super Giants. Fans will find out the details of the SA20 2026 live streaming in India here.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the most successful team in the league’s history so far, winning two consecutive titles in three editions. Six franchises, i.e., MICT, DSG, Eastern Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, and Pretoria Capitals, will lock horns in 30 group-stage fixtures across 25 days to advance to the knockouts. The SA20 2026 final is scheduled to be held on January 25, 2026.

Check out the SA20 2026 squads and schedule here

Where to Watch SA20 2026 Live Streaming in India?

The SA20 2026 live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch SA20 2026 Live Telecast in India?

Fans can watch the SA20 2026 live telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to Watch SA20 2026 Live Streaming in South Africa, the UK, and the Rest of the World?

The SA20 2026 live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

South Africa: SuperSport, DStv

SuperSport, DStv UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Australia: FOX Sports

FOX Sports USA: Willow TV, Thriller TV

ALSO READ:

FAQs on SA20 2026

When will SA20 2026 begin? The SA20 2026 will begin on December 26, 2025. Where to watch SA20 2026 live streaming in India? The SA20 2026 live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Where to watch SA20 2026 live telecast in India? The SA20 2026 live telecast in India will be on the Star Sports Network. What are the timings for SA20 2026 matches? Most of the SA20 2026 matches will start at 5:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST). A few matches are scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on the double-header days.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.