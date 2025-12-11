U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch Ayush Mhatre Captain India U19?

The tournament will start on December 12.

The youngsters are set to engage in a 50-over rivalry across eight days in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025, starting on December 12. Fans can check out the details of Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 live streaming in India, featuring two Indian Premier League (IPL) prodigies, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre.

Eight nations will participate in the 12th edition of the subcontinental tournament, divided into two groups. They are – India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the hosts UAE (United Arab Emirates), Afghanistan, Malaysia, and Nepal.

Check out the U19 Asia Cup 2025 groups, squads, and fixtures here.

The event will be a great preparatory platform for the teams ahead of the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on January 15. India are the most successful side in the upcoming league’s history with a record eight titles, followed by Bangladesh, who defeated the side in the last edition to win their second U19 Asia Cup silverware.

Where to Watch U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India will be available on the SonyLiv app.

Where to Watch Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 live telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where Will Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 Matches Take Place?

The Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will be played at the ICC Academy and The Sevens Stadium, Dubai.

FAQs on U19 Asia Cup 2025

When will Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 begin? The Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 will commence on December 12. Where to watch U19 Asia Cup 2025 live streaming in India? The U19 Asia Cup 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the Sony Liv app. Where to watch Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 live telecast in India? The Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 live telecast in India will be on Sony Sports Network. What are the timings for Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 matches? The Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 matches are scheduled to take place at 9:00 AM local time and 10:30 AM IST.

