U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch ICC Under 19 World Cup Live Telecast

The 16th edition of the ICC Men’s Under 19 World Cup begins on January 15. Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the 50-over tournament. Fans can check the U19 World Cup 2026 live streaming in India details here.

A total of 16 teams will take part in the tournament and will be divided into four groups. Each team will play three group matches. Australia are the defending champions after they won over India by 79 runs in the previous edition in South Africa.

The top three teams from each group will qualify for the Super Six stage, while the bottom teams from all four groups will play playoffs for final placements. In the Super Six round, teams will carry forward their points and NRR from selected group matches and will play two more games.

Teams from Groups A and D will be placed in one Super Sixes group, while the top three teams from Groups B and C will form the other group. The top two teams from each group will then advance to the semi-finals.

In Zimbabwe, matches will take place at Queens Sports Club, Harare Sports Club, and Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. In Namibia, games will be held at the Namibia Cricket Ground and the HP Oval in Windhoek.

Where to Watch U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India?

The U19 World Cup 2026 live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch U19 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Under 19 World Cup 2026 on the Star Sports Network.

Where to Watch U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in the UK, USA, and the Rest of the World?

The U19 World Cup 2026 live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: Willow TV

Willow TV South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport Sri Lanka : Dialog

: Dialog Caribbean: ESPN

