Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming Details in India: Where to Watch Virat Kohli in VHT Matches Live Telecast

The one-day tournament will commence on December 24.

The 2025-26 VHT matches are all set to kick off on December 24. This will mark the 33rd edition of India’s domestic 50-over tournament. Fans eager to witness the action unfold in real time will find Vijay Hazare Trophy live streaming details here.

Multiple stars from the Indian cricket team, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, will feature in the event, following the rule by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to participate in domestic leagues amidst international schedule gaps.

38 teams will clash across 127 league-stage fixtures to qualify for the knockouts. All VHT matches will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Mayank Agarwal’s Karnataka will enter the tournament as the defending champions after defeating Vidarbha in last season’s summit clash. With five titles, they had equalled Tamil Nadu to become the joint-most successful team in the league’s history.

Where to Watch 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming in India?

The 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Telecast in India?

Fans can watch the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Groups

Elite Group A Elite Group B Elite Group C Elite Group D Plate Group Kerala Vidarbha Chhattisgarh Railways Arunachal Pradesh Jharkhand Hyderabad Maharashtra Andhra Pradesh Bihar Rajasthan Bengal Goa Haryana Manipur Madhya Pradesh Baroda Himachal Pradesh Gujarat Mizoram Karnataka Assam Punjab Saurashtra Meghalaya Tamil Nadu Uttar Pradesh Mumbai Delhi Nagaland Puducherry Jammu and Kashmir Uttarakhand Services – Tripura Chandigarh Sikkim Odisha –

FAQs on Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

