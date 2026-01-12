Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-finals Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch VHT 2025-26 Live Telecast

The Elite group quarter-finals of VHT 2025-26 will begin on January 12.

After a total of 127 group-stage fixtures, eight Elite teams have advanced to the qualifiers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Fans looking to witness the action will find the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals live streaming details here.

Earlier, fans were disappointed to watch only two matches in each round of India’s domestic one-day tournament, as only the matches held in Ahmedabad and Rajkot were televised. But the BCCI is likely to stream all the knockout fixtures of the event, which include four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, and the summit clash on January 18.

The top two sides from the four Elite groups have qualified for the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals. They are — Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Punjab, Mumbai, Delhi, and Saurashtra. All the matches will be played in Bengaluru from 9:00 AM IST.

Notably, the participation of former Indian captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was the highlight of the VHT season. Besides them, multiple other international players also featured in the tournament, bringing back the fans’ excitement to watch domestic cricket.

Where to Watch 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-finals Live Streaming in India?

The 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Telecast in India?

Fans can watch the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals live telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

FAQs on Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-finals

