T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details are awaited with the white-ball event set to begin on February 7, 2026.
The much-anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is just four days away. The mega T20 championship will commence on February 7, hosted by the reigning champions India and Sri Lanka.
Let’s check out more about where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 matches, including time zones.
The T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to begin on February 7, 2026. The action for the T20 World Cup 2026 will begin with three fixtures across Colombo, Kolkata, and Mumbai at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), respectively.
The start time for T20 World Cup 2026 matches will differ from region to region.
|Region
|11:00 AM IST
|3:00 PM IST
|7:00 PM IST
|North America (ET)
|12:30 AM (previous day)
|4:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|North America (CT)
|11:30 PM (previous day)
|3:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|North America (PT)
|9:30 PM (previous day)
|1:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|Europe (UK) [GMT]
|5:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Europe (CET)
|6:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|Asia (India) [IST]
|11:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Asia (Pakistan) [PST]
|10:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Asia (Sri Lanka) [SLST]
|11:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Australia & New Zealand (AEDT)
|4:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|12:30 AM (next day)
|Australia & New Zealand (NZDT)
|6:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|2:30 AM (next day)
|Middle East & Africa (UAE)
|9:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|Middle East & Africa (South Africa)
|7:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|3:30 PM
Here’s how fans can watch the T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures live across different regions.
Depending on territories, fans across the world can access the live matches for free on ICC.tv as well.
Will Pakistan Play vs India in T20 World Cup 2026? Latest developments discussed
A total of 20 teams will participate in the tournament to claim the crown for the best T20I side in the world. They are — Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the USA, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eights, scheduled to begin on February 21. Those crucial 12 fixtures will then be followed by two semi-finals, set to take place on February 4 and February 5, respectively. The winners of the knockouts will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8 to clinch the coveted silverware.
The T20 World Cup 2026 matches start at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM IST, respectively.
Fans can watch the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches live on the JioHotstar app and website, and Star Sports Network.
The T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available live on Star Sports Network.
The T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures will be on the JioHotstar app and website.
