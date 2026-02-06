T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details are awaited with the white-ball event set to begin on February 7, 2026.

The much-anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is just four days away. The mega T20 championship will commence on February 7, hosted by the reigning champions India and Sri Lanka.

Let’s check out more about where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 matches, including time zones.

When is T20 World Cup 2026?

The T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to begin on February 7, 2026. The action for the T20 World Cup 2026 will begin with three fixtures across Colombo, Kolkata, and Mumbai at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), respectively.

Event: T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Date: February 7, 2026 – March 8, 2026.

February 7, 2026 – March 8, 2026. Venues: Colombo, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Pallekele.

Colombo, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Pallekele. Local start times: 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Start Time by Time Zone

The start time for T20 World Cup 2026 matches will differ from region to region.

Region 11:00 AM IST 3:00 PM IST 7:00 PM IST North America (ET) 12:30 AM (previous day) 4:30 AM 8:30 AM North America (CT) 11:30 PM (previous day) 3:30 AM 7:30 AM North America (PT) 9:30 PM (previous day) 1:30 AM 5:30 AM Europe (UK) [GMT] 5:30 AM 9:30 AM 1:30 PM Europe (CET) 6:30 AM 10:30 AM 2:30 PM Asia (India) [IST] 11:00 AM 3:00 PM 7:00 PM Asia (Pakistan) [PST] 10:30 AM 2:30 PM 6:30 PM Asia (Sri Lanka) [SLST] 11:00 AM 3:00 PM 7:00 PM Australia & New Zealand (AEDT) 4:30 PM 8:30 PM 12:30 AM (next day) Australia & New Zealand (NZDT) 6:30 PM 10:30 PM 2:30 AM (next day) Middle East & Africa (UAE) 9:30 AM 1:30 PM 5:30 PM Middle East & Africa (South Africa) 7:30 AM 11:30 AM 3:30 PM

Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Matches Live?

Here’s how fans can watch the T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures live across different regions.

Depending on territories, fans across the world can access the live matches for free on ICC.tv as well.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 in India

Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar TV: Star Sports Network

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka

Platform: ThePapare, Dialog Play

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 in Pakistan

Platform: Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, ARY Zapp

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 in Europe

Platform: Sky Sports

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 in Australia

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 in the USA

Platform: Willow

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 in Middle East

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 in Bangladesh

Platform: TSM via Rabbithole

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 in Sub-Saharan Africa

Platform: SuperSport

T20 World Cup 2026 Preview

A total of 20 teams will participate in the tournament to claim the crown for the best T20I side in the world. They are — Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the USA, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eights, scheduled to begin on February 21. Those crucial 12 fixtures will then be followed by two semi-finals, set to take place on February 4 and February 5, respectively. The winners of the knockouts will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8 to clinch the coveted silverware.

FAQs Section

