Nicholas Pooran is not part of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Why is Nicholas Pooran not playing for West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026? The answer is simple: He retired from international cricket last year.

The question ‘Why is Nicholas Pooran not playing for West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026?’ has been trending since the two-time champions announced their side. However, he couldn’t be selected since he retired from international cricket in June, 2025.

Nicholas Pooran announced a shock retirement to explore more opportunities in T20 leagues. Hence, he wasn’t available for selection for the T20 World Cup 2026, and West Indies had to look for other options.

His last international outing came in December 2024. There were reports that West Indies approached Pooran to reverse his retirement for the T20 World Cup, but the talks didn’t materialise, and they were forced to proceed without him.

Nicholas Pooran – a big miss for West Indies

Nicholas Pooran is among the finest T20 batters at the moment and will be a big miss for West Indies at the T20 World Cup 2026. He is a terrific spin player and understands Indian conditions thoroughly, having played ample cricket here before.

Hence, his absence has certainly left a massive void in the batting lineup, even if the team has several other quality players in their ranks. West Indies’ batting lineup would have boosted massively had Pooran been available, for he is capable of winning matches on his own.

Additionally, he could have been flexible with his batting position and batted anywhere from the top to the middle order. It will be interesting to see whether West Indies can cover for his absence and overcome past failures.

