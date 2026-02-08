Why is Noor Ahmad Not in Afghanistan Playing XI Today for NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026? The answer is simple: It must be because of the team combination that he is not in the XI.

Since the coin toss, one question that has been trending is, “Why is Noor Ahmad Not in Afghanistan Playing XI Today for NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026?” It is because of the team combination that he is not playing. Afghanistan have gone with three spinners, and Rashid Khan said at the toss that the pitch might also help the pacers, so they have selected three fast bowlers as well.

It is a strange decision to drop him, especially since the match is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which is Noor’s home ground in the IPL as he plays for CSK.

The four players missing from Afghanistan’s squad for this match are Noor Ahmad, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, and Abdullah Ahmadzai .

Playing XIs for NZ vs AFG

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

