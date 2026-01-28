Why is Trent Boult not playing for New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026? The answer is simple: He retired from international cricket after the previous T20 World Cup 2024.

ALSO READ:

Why is Trent Boult not playing for New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026?

The question ‘Why is Trent Boult not playing for New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026?’ has been trending since the Kiwis announced their side. However, he couldn’t be selected since he retired from international cricket in June, 2024.

At 34 years old, Trent Boult decided to call it quits to his international cricket career. Hence, he wasn’t available for selection for the T20 World Cup 2026, and New Zealand had to look for other options.

His last international outing came in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup during a group stage match against Papua New Guinea. Prior to that in 2022, Boult was already released from the New Zealand central contract list and was given a reduced contract after he wanted to spend more time with family and play in franchise leagues.

Trent Boult continues to add value in franchise cricket

New Zealand are really unlucky not to have Trent Boult’s services in recent years. He has continued to add value to teams like Mumbai Indians and other franchise sides and has continued to deliver goods in this period.

He is a lethal weapon in the shortest-format, capable of getting early breakthroughs in the powerplay overs while also being clinical at the death to choke run-flow or to close out a contest. Apart from IPL, last year he also played in MLC, SA20 and Men’s The Hundred.

New Zealand, however, have managed to replace their veteran star with a talented pace battery in the squad, but Boult would definitely be a big miss given his knowledge and experience. His skills would have bolstered the side in every department.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.