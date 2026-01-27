Quentin Sampson is a surprise inclusion in West Indies squad.

Why Quentin Sampson was picked in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2026 has been a major question. The answer is simple: West Indies want more power in the middle, with someone who can also whack spinners when the field is spread.

The question ‘Why Quentin Sampson was picked in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2026’ is bound to rise since the batter has hardly played enough competitive cricket. He made his T20 debut during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 and has played only 12 games to date.

However, West Indies captain Shai Hope highlighted his skills to justify his selection for the mega event. Hope feels Sampson is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and can take on spinners in helpful conditions.

“[He is] certainly one of the cleaner ball strikers that I’ve seen in a long time… He also showed the ability to adapt to certain conditions, especially when there’s spin involved. So, he’s one of those ones that I think can definitely play a role in these sorts of conditions that we’re going to. We saw in his debut game against Afghanistan, he negated the likes of Rashid Khan and some of the most experienced spinners across world cricket.”

So, Hope answers the question ‘Why Quentin Sampson was picked in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2026’. He will be one of the surprise packages in the tournament and help his team overcome the previous debacle.

Stock on the rise 📈



Quentin Sampson has blossomed at the top of the order for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/lh5E8YmLfR — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 21, 2025

Quentin Sampson stats

Quentin Sampson has played 12 T20s so far, scoring 276 runs at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 142.26 in 12 innings, including two fifties. He recently made his T20I debut against Afghanistan and showed glimpses of his capabilities straight away in his debut game by scoring a quickfire 30.

With his unusual technique, Sampson has shown good skills against spinners, striking at 127.65 and hitting a boundary every 5.87 deliveries. His early success has been a major reason for his shock inclusion, and he will have the task of doing the power hitting in the middle overs at the T20 World Cup 2026.

