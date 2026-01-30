World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch T20 League Ft. Former Players?

World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live streaming is available on multiple digital platforms.

Cricket fans in India can turn back the clock again to witness their favourite players in action in the ongoing World Legends Pro T20 League. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out details of World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live streaming here.

Several star Indian cricketers are taking part in the tournament, which includes Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, and many more.

Apart from them, multiple star players across the globe are featuring in the T20 extravaganza, including the Caribbean greats like Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle and former England captain Eoin Morgan.

Besides the World Championship of Legends (WCL), the tournament is bringing back the former players into the enthralling 20-over blitz. Six teams are participating in the league, namely – Delhi Warriors, Dubai Royals, Gurugram Thunders, Rajasthan Lions, Pune Panthers, and Maharashtra Tycoons.

The league started on January 26 and is scheduled to run till February 4. Following 18 group-stage fixtures, the top four teams will qualify for the two semifinals on February 3. The winners of the clash will then lock horns in the tournament final on the subsequent day. All the matches are taking place at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa.

Where to Watch World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Streaming in India?

The World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live streaming in India is available on the Sony Liv and FanCode app and website, as well as the SG Pipers YouTube channel.

Where to Watch World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Telecast in India?

The World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live telecast will not be available in India.

World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Squads

Delhi Warriors: Harbhajan Singh, Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shreevats Goswami, Chirag Gandhi, Ravi Jangid, Isuru Udana, Irfan Pathan, Imran Tahir, Shahbaz Nadeem, Seekkuge Prasanna, Rahul Shukla, Diwesh Pathania, and Suboth Bhati.

Dubai Royals: Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Fidel Edwards, Gitansh Khera, Samit Patel, Abhishek Raut, Kirk Edwards, Danushka Gunathilaka, Parvez Rasool, Monu Kumar, Peter Trego, Amit Verma, Piyush Chawla, and Chris Mpofu.

Gurugram Thunders: Thisara Perera, Ross Taylor, Cheteshwar Pujara, Stuart Broad, Phil Mustard, Colin de Grandhomme, S. Sreesanth, Rayad Emrit, Jermaine Blackwood, Amitoze Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Akshay Wakhare, Malinda Pushpakumara, Saurin Thakar, and Pawan Negi.

Maharashtra Tycoons: Dinesh Karthik, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Stuart Binny, Peter Siddle, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Baltej Singh, Manvinder Bisla, and Siddarth Kaul.

Pune Panthers: Kieron Pollard, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Martin Guptill, Robin Uthappa, Samiullah Shinwari, Upul Tharanga, Amit Mishra, Kamil Leverock, Rahul Yadav, Asad Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Faiz Fazal, Priyank Panchal, and Ishwar Pandey.

Rajasthan Lions: Eoin Morgan, Suresh Raina, JP Duminy, Ben Cutting, Elton Chigumbura, Naman Ojha, Callum Ferguson, Angelo Perera, Bipul Sharma, Pinal Shah, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Abhimanyu Mithun, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, and Shadab Jakati.

World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Schedule

DATE MATCH TIME (IST) January 26 Delhi Warriors vs Dubai Royals 7:30 PM January 27 Gurugram Thunders vs Pune Panthers 2:30 PM January 27 Rajasthan Lions vs Maharashtra Tycoons 7:30 PM January 28 Dubai Royals vs Gurugram Thunders 2:30 PM January 28 Delhi Warriors vs Pune Panthers 7:30 PM January 29 Rajasthan Lions vs Dubai Royals 2:30 PM January 29 Gurugram Thunders vs Maharashtra Tycoons 7:30 PM January 30 Maharashtra Tycoons vs Delhi Warriors 2:30 PM January 30 Rajasthan Lions vs Pune Panthers 7:30 PM January 31 Rajasthan Lions vs Gurugram Thunders 2:30 PM January 31 Pune Panthers vs Dubai Royals 7:30 PM February 1 Pune Panthers vs Maharashtra Tycoons 2:30 PM February 1 Delhi Warriors vs Gurugram Thunders 7:30 PM February 2 Rajasthan Lions vs Delhi Warriors 2:30 PM February 2 Dubai Royals vs Maharashtra Tycoons 7:30 PM February 3 Semi-final 1 2:30 PM February 3 Semi-final 2 7:30 PM February 4 Final 7:30 PM

FAQs on World Legends Pro T20 League 2026

