World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch T20 League Ft. Former Players
World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch T20 League Ft. Former Players?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: January 30, 2026
4 min read

World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live streaming is available on multiple digital platforms.

World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch T20 League Ft. Former Players

Cricket fans in India can turn back the clock again to witness their favourite players in action in the ongoing World Legends Pro T20 League. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out details of World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live streaming here.

Several star Indian cricketers are taking part in the tournament, which includes Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, and many more.

Apart from them, multiple star players across the globe are featuring in the T20 extravaganza, including the Caribbean greats like Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle and former England captain Eoin Morgan.

Besides the World Championship of Legends (WCL), the tournament is bringing back the former players into the enthralling 20-over blitz. Six teams are participating in the league, namely – Delhi Warriors, Dubai Royals, Gurugram Thunders, Rajasthan Lions, Pune Panthers, and Maharashtra Tycoons.

The league started on January 26 and is scheduled to run till February 4. Following 18 group-stage fixtures, the top four teams will qualify for the two semifinals on February 3. The winners of the clash will then lock horns in the tournament final on the subsequent day. All the matches are taking place at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa.

Where to Watch World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Streaming in India?

The World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live streaming in India is available on the Sony Liv and FanCode app and website, as well as the SG Pipers YouTube channel

Where to Watch World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Telecast in India?

The World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live telecast will not be available in India.

World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Squads

Delhi Warriors: Harbhajan Singh, Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shreevats Goswami, Chirag Gandhi, Ravi Jangid, Isuru Udana, Irfan Pathan, Imran Tahir, Shahbaz Nadeem, Seekkuge Prasanna, Rahul Shukla, Diwesh Pathania, and Suboth Bhati.

Dubai Royals: Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Fidel Edwards, Gitansh Khera, Samit Patel, Abhishek Raut, Kirk Edwards, Danushka Gunathilaka, Parvez Rasool, Monu Kumar, Peter Trego, Amit Verma, Piyush Chawla, and Chris Mpofu.

Gurugram Thunders: Thisara Perera, Ross Taylor, Cheteshwar Pujara, Stuart Broad, Phil Mustard, Colin de Grandhomme, S. Sreesanth, Rayad Emrit, Jermaine Blackwood, Amitoze Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Akshay Wakhare, Malinda Pushpakumara, Saurin Thakar, and Pawan Negi.

Maharashtra Tycoons: Dinesh Karthik, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Stuart Binny, Peter Siddle, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Baltej Singh, Manvinder Bisla, and Siddarth Kaul.

Pune Panthers: Kieron Pollard, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Martin Guptill, Robin Uthappa, Samiullah Shinwari, Upul Tharanga, Amit Mishra, Kamil Leverock, Rahul Yadav, Asad Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Faiz Fazal, Priyank Panchal, and Ishwar Pandey.

Rajasthan Lions: Eoin Morgan, Suresh Raina, JP Duminy, Ben Cutting, Elton Chigumbura, Naman Ojha, Callum Ferguson, Angelo Perera, Bipul Sharma, Pinal Shah, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Abhimanyu Mithun, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, and Shadab Jakati.

World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Schedule

DATEMATCHTIME (IST)
January 26Delhi Warriors vs Dubai Royals7:30 PM
January 27Gurugram Thunders vs Pune Panthers2:30 PM
January 27Rajasthan Lions vs Maharashtra Tycoons7:30 PM
January 28Dubai Royals vs Gurugram Thunders2:30 PM
January 28Delhi Warriors vs Pune Panthers7:30 PM
January 29Rajasthan Lions vs Dubai Royals2:30 PM
January 29Gurugram Thunders vs Maharashtra Tycoons7:30 PM
January 30Maharashtra Tycoons vs Delhi Warriors2:30 PM
January 30Rajasthan Lions vs Pune Panthers7:30 PM
January 31Rajasthan Lions vs Gurugram Thunders2:30 PM
January 31Pune Panthers vs Dubai Royals7:30 PM
February 1Pune Panthers vs Maharashtra Tycoons2:30 PM
February 1Delhi Warriors vs Gurugram Thunders7:30 PM
February 2Rajasthan Lions vs Delhi Warriors2:30 PM
February 2Dubai Royals vs Maharashtra Tycoons7:30 PM
February 3 Semi-final 12:30 PM
February 3Semi-final 27:30 PM
February 4Final7:30 PM

FAQs on World Legends Pro T20 League 2026

Where to watch World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live streaming in India?

The World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live streaming in India will be available on the Sony Liv and FanCode app and website, as well as the SG Pipers YouTube channel.

Where to watch World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 will not be available in India.

