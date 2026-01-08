WPL 2026 Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch Women’s Premier League Live Telecast

The T20 league will begin on January 9.

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League will kickstart on January 9, 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium. Two-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), will set the ball rolling against the WPL 2024 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Fans will find out the details of WPL 2026 live streaming in India here.

After three successful seasons, the WPL 2026 is set to attract more attention from fans around the globe, especially after India’s recent triumph in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. It will be exciting to see the Women in Blue back in action, but divided into different franchises. 20 group-stage fixtures will be followed by two knockout games before the summit clash.

The league’s maiden mega auction helped all five teams to build a strong, new core ahead of the upcoming season. While MI and RCB would want to continue their winning run, three-time finalist Delhi Capitals (DC) will be hoping to finally claim the title under their new skipper, Jemimah Rodrigues.

The other two sides, UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG), would also look to produce noteworthy performances, following an underwhelming record in the tournament’s history so far.

Where to Watch WPL 2026 Live Streaming in India?

The WPL 2026 live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch WPL 2026 Live Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Women’s Premier League on the Star Sports Network.

Where to Watch WPL 2026 Live Streaming in Australia, the UK, and Rest of the World?

The WPL 2026 live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, Foxtel

Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, Foxtel UK: Sky Sports, Sky Go

Sky Sports, Sky Go USA: Willow TV

Willow TV South Africa: SuperSport, DStv

SuperSport, DStv New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, Sky Sport Now

Where to Watch WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The WPL 2026 opening ceremony will be held at the DY Patil Stadium from 6.30 PM IST before the MI vs RCB tournament opener kicks off from 7.30 PM IST.

The WPL 2026 opening ceremony live streaming will be available on the Jiohotstar app and website, while the live telecast will be on the Star Sports Network.

Who Will Perform in WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The Women’s Premier League opening ceremony will be headlined by stars from the entertainment industry like singer Honey Singh and actor Jacqueline Fernandes.

FAQs on WPL 2026

When will WPL 2026 begin? The Women’s Premier League will commence on January 9, 2026. Where to watch WPL 2026 live streaming in India? The WPL 2026 live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Where to watch WPL 2026 live telecast in India? The WPL 2026 live telecast in India will be on the Star Sports Network. What are the timings for WPL 2026 matches? Most of the WPL 2026 matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. Only two matches are scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on the double-header days, i.e., on January 10 and January 17.

