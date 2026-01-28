Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Left Irate After Question on Babar Azam Ahead of PAK vs AUS T20I Series [WATCH]

Pakistan are set to host Australia for a three-match T20I series starting tomorrow (January 29). Notably, the PAK vs AUS series will be the final dress rehearsal for both teams before they head into the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month.

Notably, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retained his place in the shortest format after an unimpressive Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26) season. Babar’s low returns has been a topic of discussion of late and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was quizzed on the same ahead of the PAK vs AUS series.

Agha, however, was left irate with the recurring question and said during the pre-match press conference,

“I wish someday I attend a press conference and not get asked about Babar Azam,” Salman said in the press conference. There are 14 other players, batsmen in the team, so think about them as well and talk about them too. Let him be and focus on batting.”

Babar Azam made headlines during BBL 2025-26

During a subpar BBL 2025-26 season, where he managed 202 runs across 11 matches, averaging only 22.44 at an unimpressive strike rate of 103.06, Babar Azam also had a moment of outburst which put him under the spotlight.

During a league game, Babar was denied an easy single by Steve Smith so that the Aussie could capitalise the powersurge. This decision did not go down well with Babar and he was left furious after getting dismissed, smashing the boundary ropes with his bat while walking back to the dugout.

Babar Azam has looked in good form for Pakistan

Despite criticisms, the dynamic right-hander has been a consistent performer for the Men in Green. Babar Azam recently missed the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka due to BBL commitments, with his last appearance in the format coming during the T20I tri-series in November last year where he scored 127 runs, averaging over 30s.

Overall in 2025, Babar featured in eight T20Is, scoring 206 runs at 34.3 average, including two fifties.

Prior to that in the home ODI series against Sri Lanka, Babar Azam finished as the second-highest scorer with 165 runs in three innings at an average of 82.50 and helped the hosts secure a 3-0 whitewash.

