Pakistan Spinner Reverses Retirement Hours After Exit From T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan faced elimination from the T20 World Cup 2026 despite a win in their final Super 8 clash against co-hosts Sri Lanka last night (February 28). The Men in Green were on level points with New Zealand, who advanced to the semifinal based on a superior net run rate.

Interestingly, just hours after Pakistan had been knocked out of the ICC event, retired spinner Usman Qadir reversed his decision. The 32-year-old confirmed the development of making a U-turn with a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Qadir wrote, “After a period of deep reflection and a successful stint in Australia, I have decided to officially withdraw my retirement from all formats of international cricket with immediate effect.”

The post also read, “I am fully committed to the grind and am making myself available for selection across all formats, starting from the basis, to serve Pakistan cricket to the best of my ability.

Dil Dil pakistan 💚 pic.twitter.com/SGNpg5kuja — Usman Qadir (@Qadircricketer) February 28, 2026

For the unversed, Usman Qadir had initially announced his retirement back in October 2024.

Before Abrar Ahmed’s rise as a spin option, Qadir used to be a regular in the Pakistan white-ball setup. He was primarily active in T20Is but his appearances eventually became sporadic before he bid adieu to international cricket. The wrist spinner then shifted base to Australia, where he played competitive cricket at the domestic level.

Usman Qadir numbers

In 25 T20I matches, Usman had taken 31 wickets at an impressive average of 7.95 while he has played a solitary ODI game, where he has one scalp. His last T20I appearance was against Bangladesh in Asian Games 2023. He made his ODI debut against South Africa in 2021 and never played another.

Interestingly, Usman Qadir is not a part of any of the franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), having last featured in 2023 for Peshawar Zalmi. Now with Pakistan already having the likes of Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq in the white-ball lineup, it remains to be seen how he paves his way back into the team.

