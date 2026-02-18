Skipper Salman Agha and Mike Hesson Seen in a Heated Exchange in PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Clash [WATCH]

The Salman Agha-led side qualified for the Super 8s.

Pakistan have ensured qualification into the Super 8s on the back of a commanding victory over Namibia, on the back of a prolific knock from opener Sahibzada Farhan. However, the Salman Agha-led side saw things get heated up in the dugout between the skipper and head coach Mike Hesson.

The Shaheens got off to a wonderful start in the fixture, electing to bat first and scoring a competitive 199/3 – which eventually got them victory by a whopping 102 runs. But soon after Salman Agha was dismissed, the skipper and head coach were seen in an argument in the dugout.

The Pakistani skipper, who walked in to bat at No.3, stitched a 67-run stand off just 42 deliveries along with Sahibzada Farhan to help the Men in Green towards a competitive total. However, after his return to the dugout, Salman Agha was unhappy about something, which was clearly visible on screen.

To add to that, Pakistan promoted Khawaja Nafay and Shadab Khan ahead of Babar Azam in the fixture against Namibia – which was a risk considering the magnitude of the game. Though Nafay was dismissed cheaply, Shadab Khan made a good impact, scoring a 22-ball 36*.

Pakistan Captain Salman Agha & Coach Mike Hesson heated arguement was caught on live tv !! pic.twitter.com/Xwz0NDOMQg — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) February 18, 2026

How Far Can the Salman Agha-led Side Go?

The Men in Green have shown enough quality to know that they can go far in the tournament, and have seen the first phase through. However, a lot of their qualification will depend on how well they execute their plans and see off pressure situations.

The Shaheens started off their campaign with a jittery win against the Netherlands, but then lost to India in their third fixture, which remained to be the only defeat in the group stage. However, the Pakistan top-order has been firing, which is a good sign which they will want to continue to the next stage.

That being said, their bowling, except Usman Tariq will have to show up a lot better than what they have done in the tournament till now, The Salman Agha-led side have played all of their matches in Sri Lanka, and are expected to continue the same.

