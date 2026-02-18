Why is Shaheen Afridi not in Pakistan playing XI today for PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 match? He has been dropped for this important match.

Why Is Shaheen Afridi Not in Pakistan Playing XI Today for PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match?

Since the toss, one of the trending questions is: Why is Shaheen Afridi not in Pakistan playing XI today for PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match? It appears to be that he has been dropped from the playing XI due to his disappointing form.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They have made two changes from their last match, with Salman Mirza coming in for Shaheen Afridi and Khawaja Nafay replacing Abrar Ahmed.

Playing XI for PAK vs NAM

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell.

More to Follow…

