“Losing A Game That Could’ve Won Easily” – Fans Left Furious As RCB Tactics Fall Apart in MI vs RCB WPL 2026 Match 1

MI set a low total of 155.

The WPL 2026 opener was off to a great start, with the 2024 champions in the driver’s seat. In the MI vs RCB match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to chase.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru took their first wicket in the fifth over, followed by another in the seventh. Mumbai Indians’ innings slowed down, barring Sajeevan Sajana, who struck a 25-ball 45. The scoreboard read 154/6 at the end of 20 overs.

At a quick pitch like this, it looked like Bengaluru would chase this down easily. The opening partnership of Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana guaranteed hopes, and fans all over the ground roared the “RCB, RCB” chants. But after the skipper fell in the fourth over with a 13-ball 18, wickets continued to topple. Dayalan Hemalatha at No.3, followed by Radha Yadav at No.4 in the line-up, further raised questions.

At the end of 15 overs, RCB are 111/5, with Nadine de Klerk (29 off 24) and Arundhati Reddy (17 off 21) on the crease.

The fans took to X (formerly Twitter), comparing the old days of the franchise when the team would bottle easy games. Comparisons were also drawn with the men’s team, who slipped crucial games by narrow margins.

ALSO READ:

Check out the tweets here:

RCB yet again losing a game that could have been won easily 😭 — Gaurav (@MessiDhoniFan) January 9, 2026

I'm crying 😭 what a shitshow from RCB this. Radha at No.5, Hemalatha as one of 5 batters. Epic. — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 9, 2026

We played Prema Rawat as a pure batter and sacrificed a gun opener for a player who bowled only 2 overs, nothing but the grandest salute to whoever is making these decisions.🫡 — Shailesh (@shailesh18_) January 9, 2026

Crowds are chanting RCB RCB in Maharashtra. These fellows are sending Radha Yadav at 5 and Arundhati at 7. Crowd deserves better. — Sai (@akakrcb6) January 9, 2026

Radha Yadav at No. 5? Dear God. One of the most baffling decisions I have ever seen on a cricket field. https://t.co/50QRRWGLGP — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) January 9, 2026

Just realised

RCB had a leggie too and she did not bowl 😭😭😭

Batter khila lete bhai — SG 👑 (@RCBSG30) January 9, 2026

💆‍♂️and we r playing with 5 batters — SlayingKing❤️‍🔥 (@Slay_king_18) January 9, 2026

There you go match over

What a clownery team combination this was, totally deserved — Vinay (@yaarkyakaruu) January 9, 2026

Useless Radha Yadav gone for 1 (2)

Smriti brought all her friends circle only to get humiliated like this



Radha cant bowl, cant bat, what even does she do

Useless buy



RCB falling apart like typical RCB#RCBWvsMIW #RCB #WPL2026 pic.twitter.com/ci80QwFDZE — Ram Ram (@RamRam540057) January 9, 2026

I'm crying she's even going for that target thinking this is one off game where she has to do this hard work but my sister in Christ you'll be asked to do it again in very next game 😭 https://t.co/GDgK0KwK06 — RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) January 9, 2026

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.