“Losing A Game That Could’ve Won Easily” – Fans Left Furious As RCB Tactics Fall Apart in MI vs RCB WPL 2026 Match 1

MI set a low total of 155.
The WPL 2026 opener was off to a great start, with the 2024 champions in the driver’s seat. In the MI vs RCB match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to chase.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru took their first wicket in the fifth over, followed by another in the seventh. Mumbai Indians’ innings slowed down, barring Sajeevan Sajana, who struck a 25-ball 45. The scoreboard read 154/6 at the end of 20 overs.
At a quick pitch like this, it looked like Bengaluru would chase this down easily. The opening partnership of Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana guaranteed hopes, and fans all over the ground roared the “RCB, RCB” chants. But after the skipper fell in the fourth over with a 13-ball 18, wickets continued to topple. Dayalan Hemalatha at No.3, followed by Radha Yadav at No.4 in the line-up, further raised questions.
At the end of 15 overs, RCB are 111/5, with Nadine de Klerk (29 off 24) and Arundhati Reddy (17 off 21) on the crease.
The fans took to X (formerly Twitter), comparing the old days of the franchise when the team would bottle easy games. Comparisons were also drawn with the men’s team, who slipped crucial games by narrow margins.
