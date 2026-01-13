JSK Captain Faf du Plessis Ruled Out of SA20 2026

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) have suffered a big blow as their captain, Faf du Plessis, has been ruled out for the remainder of the SA20 2026 season.

Faf du Plessis Ruled Out of SA20 2026 Due to Thumb Injury

Faf du Plessis suffered a thumb injury while fielding in the previous match against MI Cape Town. After the game, Stephen Fleming revealed that the injury was serious enough to prevent him from batting.

“Today he got his thump jammed in the ground which has done some damage. Obviously enough damage not to bat which was [not good], when you are chasing 200 you need your star players to be out there,” Flemming said.

On January 13, JSK have confirmed on their social media that Faf du Plessis has been ruled out due to a thumb injury.

“All our love with you, skipper. Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 season after suffering a right thumb ligament tear requiring surgical repair. Our best wishes are with you,” official statement from JSK.

In the match where Faf du Plessis got injured and did not come out to bat against MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings went on to lose the game by 36 runs.

In the tournament, he batted in five innings and scored 135 runs at an average of 27.00 with a strike rate of 151.68.

Leus du Plooy Returns to JSK as Faf du Plessis Replacement

JSK have announced Leus du Plooy as Faf du Plessis’ replacement. The England cricketer has returned to the franchise after previously playing three seasons for them. Overall, he has featured in 28 matches and scored 743 runs in 26 innings at an average of 39.10 and a strike rate of 141.79, including five fifties.

They are currently placed third on the table with three wins, two losses, and two no results from seven matches, along with a net run rate of +0.572.

With only three league matches left, JSK will aim to qualify for the playoffs, especially to finish in the top two and earn a spot in the qualifier.

Donovan Ferreira will lead the side in the rest of the matches.

Faf du Plessis PSL Plans in Doubt After Injury Setback

Earlier in 2025, he announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the auction and opted to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has previously featured in only two PSL seasons, playing for Peshawar Zalmi in 2020 and Quetta Gladiators in 2021. He played six matches and scored 107 runs at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 122.98, with a best score of 37. With this thumb injury, his participation in the PSL is also in doubt.

