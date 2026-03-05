South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Responds to ‘Choker’ Tag After Thrashing Defeat in SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final

South Africa's unbeaten run came to an end in the T20 World Cup 2026.

South African head coach Shukri Conrad has opened up after the team’s trouncing loss against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Proteas were continuing an unbeaten run in the T20 championship, but unfortunately, their first defeat in the event has come in a knockout fixture, ending their dream of lifting the 20-over silverware.

Shukri Conrad Addresses Embarrassing Defeat in SA vs NZ Semi-final

The Black Caps outclassed the last edition’s runners-up by nine wickets to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 final. But coming into the fixture, Aiden Markram and Co. were the favourites to advance to the summit clash. It is now the sixth instance of the team succumbing to its first defeat of a tournament in the knockout stages.

“Today wasn’t a choke. It was a complete walloping. Choke is when you have a sniff. Today we got a hiding,” stressed the head coach.

Earlier, the coach had also shared his thoughts on the ‘Chokers’ tag of South Africa before the SA vs NZ first semi-final clash.

Captain Markram also expressed his disappointment following the one-sided defeat in the penultimate hurdle. After starting off the mega ICC event with 59 runs against Canada, he also endured a run of hot-and-cold form during the campaign, returning with two unbeaten, 80-plus knocks as well as three single-digit outings.

On the night of the all-important SA vs NZ semi-final fixture, the batter was once again dismissed for a cheap score. Though there was controversy around Markram’s dismissal, he could manage only 18 runs off 20 balls after losing both their openers in the second over of the game.

“Hugely disappointed. It’s a big, not slap in the face, but it feels like it. But because of that, ultimately, we’ll have to come out stronger and be better as a team moving forward,” he stated.

South Africa Crashes Out of T20 World Cup 2026

The Proteas were just two steps away from realising their T20 World Cup 2026 dream. Previously, the team were also coming off an unbeaten run in the last edition’s final and eventually missed out on the title by just seven runs. Since then, South Africa had recorded underwhelming stats in the format, winning only two out of 10 series till taking part in the 20-over championship.

But the team once again put up dominating performances consistently in the T20 World Cup 2026, without dropping a single match of this edition. However, the skipper acknowledged the brilliant effort from Marco Jansen with the willow to take their total to a competitive score. He also lauded the Kiwi openers, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, for turning the game into a one-sided affair.

“To get to 170 was a great effort, to be fair. But then, as it goes in T20 cricket, their powerplay got off to a flyer, and you can’t protect every boundary, unfortunately. And then from there it was really hard to pull it back,” added the batter.

“Massive credit to Finn Allen’s knock, Tim Seifert’s knock to kill the game as early as they did. Unfortunately, it was just that bad night for us tonight,” he concluded.

