‘We Can Expose Them Under Pressure’ – South Africa Head Coach Fires Early Warning at India Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Game

South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has started playing mind games ahead of the big T20 World Cup 2026 game against India. Both India and South Africa are unbeaten in the competition so far, and the two teams will face their most strenuous challenge yet.

In the pre-match press conference, Conrad explained how pressure can crumble players, noting that both sides will be under the pump. However, he smartly put it back on the Men in Blue by pointing out that they have certain areas to be concerned about, and his team would want to expose them.

“Pressure is a big thing, but it’s pressure both for us and them. I think we all talk about the pressure of playing against the top side, but we’re not quite aware of what pressures they are under. I’m not, for one, suggesting that a guy that has three ducks in his last three matches comes under pressure for his place in his side. No. There’s so much scrutiny, especially in a side like India. They’re going to be under a lot of pressure to make the semi-finals and obviously go on and make the finals as well. Hopefully, we can expose them and make them vulnerable under that pressure.”

South Africa are confident of their abilities, and their coach has fired shots by taking a big swipe at one of the opponent players, Abhishek Sharma, who has yet to open his account in the competition. While logical in his points about how the Indian team will face pressure in front of a packed home crowd, Shukri Conrad clearly wants to gain an early psychological edge by such comments before the game.

How South Africa played dominant cricket in group stage of T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa came into the competition with high expectations and have lived up to them so far. They won all four group-stage games, including fixtures against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

ALSO READ:

South Africa were dominant across three matches: beating Canada by 57 runs, securing a seven-wicket win with 17 balls to spare against New Zealand, and registering a six-wicket victory with 40 balls remaining against UAE. Their only challenge came against Afghanistan, where it took as many as two Super Overs to decide the outcome.

They could have sealed that game even before all the drama, but Kagiso Rabada’s no-ball complicated things, but the Proteas were still on the right side by the end. It was a tricky group, with as many as three quality full-member sides competing for two spots, but the Aiden Markram-led side was hardly flustered and aced the early round.

South Africa registered a comfortable win against UAE. 🙌



They will look to carry this winning momentum into the Super 8s.



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #PAKvNAM | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/tEqcKQXZLa pic.twitter.com/Q1JxUtvgvI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2026

Hence, South Africa will be confident going into the Super 8 stage unbeaten. They have all bases covered, with core players oozing class and form, and last edition’s runners-up will be among the favourites to qualify for the knockout phase, even if they face the table-toppers of other groups now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.