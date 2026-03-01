Why is Marco Jansen not in South Africa playing XI today for ZIM vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game? The reason is that the Proteas are resting them since their qualification is already sealed.

ALSO READ:

Why is Marco Jansen not in South Africa playing XI today for ZIM vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game?

Marco Jansen has been rested to manage his workload ahead of the knockout phase of the T20 World Cup 2026. He was also rested for UAE game earlier.

Kwena Maphaka has replaced him in the XI. He should return for the semifinal.

ZIM vs SA Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.